To prevent a default on the United States' debt, the Treasury will have to take "exceptional measures."

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped the bombshell that the national debt will hit $31.38 trillion on January 19.

She listed two exceptional actions that Treasury would have to take if the United States were to default on its debts after the limit was reached.

The "exceptional steps" taken by the Treasury

Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) and Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund redemption of current investments and suspension of new investments (Postal Fund)

The Thrift Savings Plan of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) has put a hold on reinvesting its Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund).

The Treasury Department employs extraordinary measures, which are instruments of accounting and budgeting, to delay the resumption of borrowing until Congress acts on the debt ceiling. They expire at some point, and their lifespan is proportional to public expenditures. Despite this, Yellen did say, "It seems doubtful that cash and extraordinary measures would be expended before early June."

I need to know the debt limit.

The Treasury Department said that the debt limit or debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the federal government may borrow to pay for things like Social Security and Medicare benefits, military wages, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and more.

After being raised on December 16, 2021, the new ceiling is around $31.381 trillion.

The G Fund, or Government Securities Investment Fund

The G Fund, or Government Securities Investment Fund, is a money market retirement fund for federal workers participating in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) that invests in special-issue Treasury securities that expire daily and are generally re-invested. As of the end of 2022, the G Fund had a balance of around $210.9 billion.

The Treasury Department may suspend daily investments into the G Fund when the federal government is operating at the debt limit. If the Treasury needs an extra $10 billion within the debt limit to sell additional debt instruments to the public to support government expenditures, it may do so by not investing that amount on a particular day.

Accounting tricks aside, federal workers and retirees who invest in the G Fund via the TSP will be impacted in the long run since the G Fund is supposed to be paid in full with interest once the debt ceiling is either lifted or stopped.

Retirees and postal employees should expect federal pension modifications.

The Treasury may suspend certain of its accounting maneuvers to free up funds by declaring a "debt issuance suspension period" for a limited time. There will be a moratorium on new investments, and the agency will be allowed to redeem certain current assets from two government pension plans.

It has an impact on both the larger Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) and the more modest Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund (PSRHBF), which provides for the healthcare needs of retired Postal Service personnel.

Both of these reserves are invested in limited-issue Treasury notes and bonds. In August 2021, the Treasury Department reported that early redemption of assets in the CSRDF and PSRHBF created temporary headroom of around $7 billion and about $300 million per month, respectively, during a debt issue moratorium period.

If the securities were scheduled to mature on the last day of the suspension period, the net improvement in budgetary headroom would disappear.