To prevent a default on the United States' debt, the Treasury will have to take "exceptional measures."

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fGhe_0kFIlnDw00
US debt ceilingPhoto byKostiantyn Li/UnsplashonUnsplash

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped the bombshell that the national debt will hit $31.38 trillion on January 19.

She listed two exceptional actions that Treasury would have to take if the United States were to default on its debts after the limit was reached.

The "exceptional steps" taken by the Treasury

Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) and Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund redemption of current investments and suspension of new investments (Postal Fund)

The Thrift Savings Plan of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) has put a hold on reinvesting its Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund).

The Treasury Department employs extraordinary measures, which are instruments of accounting and budgeting, to delay the resumption of borrowing until Congress acts on the debt ceiling. They expire at some point, and their lifespan is proportional to public expenditures. Despite this, Yellen did say, "It seems doubtful that cash and extraordinary measures would be expended before early June."

The potential for default is explored in depth on FOX Business, along with the actions being taken to prevent it.

I need to know the debt limit.

The Treasury Department said that the debt limit or debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the federal government may borrow to pay for things like Social Security and Medicare benefits, military wages, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and more.

After being raised on December 16, 2021, the new ceiling is around $31.381 trillion.

The G Fund, or Government Securities Investment Fund

The G Fund, or Government Securities Investment Fund, is a money market retirement fund for federal workers participating in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) that invests in special-issue Treasury securities that expire daily and are generally re-invested. As of the end of 2022, the G Fund had a balance of around $210.9 billion.

The Treasury Department may suspend daily investments into the G Fund when the federal government is operating at the debt limit. If the Treasury needs an extra $10 billion within the debt limit to sell additional debt instruments to the public to support government expenditures, it may do so by not investing that amount on a particular day.

Accounting tricks aside, federal workers and retirees who invest in the G Fund via the TSP will be impacted in the long run since the G Fund is supposed to be paid in full with interest once the debt ceiling is either lifted or stopped.

Retirees and postal employees should expect federal pension modifications.

The Treasury may suspend certain of its accounting maneuvers to free up funds by declaring a "debt issuance suspension period" for a limited time. There will be a moratorium on new investments, and the agency will be allowed to redeem certain current assets from two government pension plans.

It has an impact on both the larger Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) and the more modest Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund (PSRHBF), which provides for the healthcare needs of retired Postal Service personnel.

Both of these reserves are invested in limited-issue Treasury notes and bonds. In August 2021, the Treasury Department reported that early redemption of assets in the CSRDF and PSRHBF created temporary headroom of around $7 billion and about $300 million per month, respectively, during a debt issue moratorium period.

If the securities were scheduled to mature on the last day of the suspension period, the net improvement in budgetary headroom would disappear.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# US debt ceiling# extraordinary measures# Janet Yellen# investments# Laws

Comments / 174

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
1K followers

More from Sherif Saad

San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story

Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Read full story
1 comments

Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence. Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood. "On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

Read full story
32 comments

The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Read full story
4 comments

18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam. A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Read full story

Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

Read full story
Tulare County, CA

An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.

On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.

Read full story
7 comments

At a coal mining protest in Germany, police jailed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

( CNN ) - Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, was arrested by German police in the hamlet of Lützerath, west Germany while participating in a demonstration against the development of a coal mine. Official police spokesman Christof Hüls told CNN on Tuesday that this was Thunberg's second time being held at the scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.

In a speech addressing issues of racial fairness, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for retraining police to reduce their use of lethal force. On Monday, Vice President Biden spoke to a civil rights organization in Washington, DC, where he blasted Republicans for blocking a Democratic initiative to overhaul the nation's police force.

Read full story
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.

( CNN ) - On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey revealed that an arrest warrant had been filed for Brian Walshe in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the start of the year.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.

( CNN ) - A former New Mexico legislative candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his loss has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent gunshots that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state.

Read full story

Republican in New York State Demands Justice and FEC Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is under increasing scrutiny for making false claims in the run-up to and during his successful election to Congress last year, and in response, Rep. Nick LaLota has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze Santos' campaign accounts.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Pierce, FL

The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.

At a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in Florida, the sheriff's office reports that eight people were injured by gunfire. At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering held in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which verified the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The ninth in a series of storms that have pounded California has brought with it more rain and snow.

The National Weather Service advised against venturing out into the Sierra Nevada due to the recent snowfall. After being closed periodically during the weekends due to whiteout conditions, Interstate 80 reopened with chain restrictions so that motorists could once again make the trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods. The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy