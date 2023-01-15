George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.

Photo by Kristina Volgenau/Unsplash on Unsplash

WashingtonCNN — On Saturday, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz stated that his party colleague, New York Democrat Rep. George Santos, "will have to go through the congressional ethics procedure" but that his colleagues shouldn't ignore him while the process plays out.

Congressional ethics procedures will be invoked concerning George Santos. I don't want to pass judgment on that procedure before it's over, but I do believe he should be allowed to present his side. In an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish, Gaetz stated, "There are standards members of Congress have to follow when it comes to the money that they give to their campaigns."

But until then, he said, "I don't believe that George Santos should be subject to shunning because the Americans he represents deserve representation, and they have genuine issues, and we need to work together to solve those challenges and satisfy those needs."

Republican Florida state senator Ron Santos was a guest on Rep. Matt Gaetz's "War Room" podcast this past Thursday when Gaetz conducted an interview. Santos, when asked in the interview where he got the hundreds of thousands of dollars he donated to his campaign for his Long Island seat, refused to say. A campaign watchdog organisation filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission earlier this week, accusing Santos of lying about where he got the more than $700,000 he spent on his successful 2022 campaign.

Personal attorney Joe Murray has defended the campaign's actions, stating, "The idea that the Santos campaign participated in any illicit use of campaign cash is foolish at best."

A growing number of House Republicans are asking Santos to go or claiming he can't serve properly, and he is also under criticism from Democrats and within his party. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has defended Santos while noting he has "a long way to go to win trust."

Santos has rejected the ethics complaint and the demands for his resignation, claiming he has "done nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, Gaetz reaffirmed his desire for C-SPAN cameras to be given wider access in the House chamber in a Saturday interview, stating, "If we had cameras on the floor, my hunch is we would have significantly better attendance during discussions that affect the lives of our fellow Americans."

"The public benefit of seeing the irritation, kindness, and all of those other human connections exceeds the danger that individuals may play to the cameras."

He told Smerconish, "I mean, we have that throughout the discussion one way or the other." The old guard in Congress, "I believe, opposes this because they want to continue to sustain the fantasy that when four or five individuals are on the floor spending millions of dollars, it is truly the action of the full legislative body," C-SPAN requested authorization to set up its cameras in the House chamber earlier this week in a letter written to McCarthy. Independent media coverage of House sessions is often forbidden.

However, independent cameras from channels like C-SPAN are allowed for major events like last week's election of the House speaker.