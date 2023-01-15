Clouded leopard Nova and sister reunited; broke fence discovered in Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure

Both occurrences are still being looked into, although police reported that no langur monkeys seemed to be hurt.

Police claimed they uncovered a cut fence identical to the one Nova escaped from on the enclosure for a tiny type of monkey at the Dallas Zoo, prompting a criminal investigation, and Nova was reunited with her sister on Saturday.

The 4-year-old feline went missing from a cage that investigators suspect was purposefully ripped open on Friday morning. Police records show that officers were sent to the zoo at 7:20 a.m., but the zoo reported it had closed at 10:20 a.m. after a "code blue," or alert given when non-dangerous animals are missing.

At 4:40 p.m., with the use of drone equipment from the Dallas and Irving police departments, Nova was located not far from the habitat she shares with her sister, Luna, and was securely recovered approximately 35 minutes later.

"She found a wonderful hiding location, settled down, and as we drew closer to dark, she came out to investigate, just as we had expected," Harrison Edell, the zoo's senior vice president for animal care and conservation, said on Saturday.

Named after the huge, cloudlike patches that blanket their bodies, clouded leopards are harmless to people despite their size and weight (a mere 20 to 25 pounds and a length of a few feet). Edell said that Nova was "quite scared" upon discovery, prompting the veterinary personnel at the zoo to sedate her.

"It's usually a good idea to examine an animal's physical condition after it's been exposed to a new environment," he said. "And that's exactly what we were able to do with her." "She's in excellent physical condition." Around 8 p.m.

on Friday, the sedatives wore off, and on Saturday morning, Nova was returned to her restored cage. Edell confirmed that "she's asleep" at this time. Her day was tiring. Quite an exciting journey, indeed. Dallas police spokesperson Sgt.

Warren Mitchell stated Friday afternoon that a criminal inquiry had been launched into the leopard's disappearance and that the agency thinks the rip detected in the mesh was an "intentional act."

Investigators concluded late Saturday that a "cutting instrument" was used to create the breach in Nova's cage, according to a police statement. An identical incision was eventually discovered in the langur monkey enclosure, and zoo employees led investigators there.

However, authorities reported that all langurs were safely within their habitat and showed no signs of injury or distress. In both cases, police have not been able to say whether or not they are linked.

Edell said it was "very challenging to determine at this time" whether the cut was done by a staff member or a visitor and that the zoo was turning the case over to Dallas police and "will continue to help them the best we can."

While Edell claims that the zoo has made temporary adjustments to its nightly security arrangements, he acknowledges that "we have some homework to do to find out what long-term plans look like."

To prevent a similar incident in the future, "we'll attempt to learn all we can from this case, adjust what we do, and try to make sure that we have the strongest policies in place in the future," Edell added.