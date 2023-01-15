Over 26 million Californians are now under flood watches.

California Flooding Photo by jim gade/Unsplash on Unsplash

Heavy precipitation and snowfall have persisted, hammering the state. More than 26 million people in California, which has been hit by a series of devastating storms, are under flood watch.

As we go into the weekend, two storm systems in the Pacific are expected to provide rain to much of the state. Many areas that have been previously flooded are again at risk because of the extensive downpour.

Sunday's NWS advisory predicted "heavy lower elevation rain, considerable mountain snow, and severe winds" from the systems.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation notice for various regions Saturday afternoon due to the risk of flooding. Roads in Placer County were also reported blocked on Saturday owing to rockslides and erosion caused by recent rainfall.

Heavy rain is forecast for most of California as the first system approaches ashore on Saturday night. The National Weather Service has warned of the potential for mudslides and urban and minor stream flooding along the coast from rainfall of 2 to 3 inches.

Lighter precipitation is expected on Sunday, with "another ramp-up late Sunday into early Monday ahead of a second system," the agency warned.

Warnings for persistent winds of 20–30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph have been issued for parts of the coast and the Central Valley.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains will have a similar amount of snowfall throughout the weekend, with 3–6 feet predicted by Monday.

Approximately 10 feet of snow have fallen since Saturday morning, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. It was predicted that by Monday morning, there would be another two to three feet of snow.

Heavy precipitation and even some snowfall have fallen repeatedly in the state of California. This week's catastrophic storm system claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals, according to state authorities.

The National Weather Service predicted that the next week will bring a "relentless procession of atmospheric rivers" to the West Coast. More catastrophic weather is expected this weekend, so California Governor Gavin Newsom has encouraged Californians to "be careful."

"I realize how exhausted you all are," he remarked to the reporters on Friday. Just be extra careful over the coming weekend, and I think we can make it through this.

The governor has predicted that the state will be affected by the storms until January 18.