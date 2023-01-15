Biden's immigration-focused tour omitted Americans' migration to Mexico.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdovA_0kF3WZjP00
migration to MexicoPhoto byBarbara Zandoval/UnsplashonUnsplash

MEXICO CITY – Marcos del Rosario Santiago has resided in La Roma, an up-and-coming west-side Mexico City neighborhood, for over a decade. Del Rosario's neighborhood has changed. After residences became unaffordable, more Airbnbs began opening.

His neighborhood panadera, where he routinely gets coffee and pan dulce, used to exclusively accept Spanish orders, even from non-Mexicans.

He now sees and hears more foreigners ordering in English. "Some don't even bother to speak Spanish," he continued. Del Rosario thinks having new neighbors isn't a terrible thing, even if many Mexicans are worried about gentrification caused by Americans moving to "el D.F."

"Diversidad." Del Rosario's one-word description of this unusual phenomenon Rent and food prices are rising. He said progress costs that.

This week, President Joe Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador less than five miles from Del Rosario's neighborhood to discuss ways to halt huge numbers of migrants from entering the US illegally.

At a news conference held on Tuesday at the National Palace in Mexico City, Vice President Biden stated, "We are working together to handle this problem in a manner that follows the laws of our countries and preserves the human rights of migrants facing terrible situations."

While most of the immigration debate in the United States has focused on repatriating Mexican nationals, a growing trend—U.S. citizens moving to Mexico—has been largely overlooked.

Since the beginning of the epidemic ten years ago, Mexico has surpassed all other countries as the most popular destination for emigrating Americans. As of the year 2022, an all-time high number of U.S. citizens have been granted temporary residency in Mexico.

An investigation by Bloomberg found that the number of American tourists visiting Mexico increased by 85% between 2019 and 2022.

Because of how simple the immigration procedure is compared to other nations, more and more Americans are opting to make the move to Mexico.

Most of the people moving south are working for U.S.-based enterprises, earning U.S. dollars, and taking advantage of a favorable exchange rate; they also don't need to apply for a visa since their stay will be fewer than 180 days.

Roma, La Condesa, and Coyoacán are just a few examples of the neighborhoods in Mexico City that are starting to resemble gentrified places in the United States, such as East Austin, Brooklyn, and Miami's Wynwood.

American top-40 pop tunes blared from the speakers at Ojo de Agua, a café in the La Condesa district that is part of a Mexico City franchise that is now expanding to the United States with sites in places like Miami's Brickell area.

After first passing the café by, a group of English speakers eventually made their way inside. Their party of 10 found seats at a big table. A staff member, fluent in English, came right over to meet and welcome the customers.

She gave them a rundown of the eatery's premises, explaining that all orders must be placed at the cashier's counter.

The Americans were just getting comfortable when they saw a Spanish-speaking couple sitting outside on the sidewalk, sipping agua de fresa and a smoothie bowl while they took in the pleasant 60°F weather.

The mariachi band played for the couple as they sat in their car. At the same time, the café was blaring Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer," which was in direct competition with the mariachi performance.

According to Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, an organization concerned with immigration policy, the emigration of U.S. residents to Mexico is nothing new. The trend of U.S. citizens relocating to Mexico is very recent.

As a result, "more U.S. citizens, normally thought to be digital nomads, have been able to work from Mexico, be paid in U.S. dollars by their U.S.-based firms, and have better living circumstances," Ruiz Soto added.

Only a few thousand people in the United States work remotely, compared to the millions who reside in urban areas. Officials in Mexico and Mexico City, according to Ruiz Soto, are not worried about the growing number of "digital nomads" because of the importance of the tourist industry.

To attract more telecommuters to Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum joined forces with Airbnb in October last year. Sheinbaum, at the time, downplayed worries about rent increases by claiming that new residents were relocated to places with higher rents, to begin with.

However, according to Ruiz Soto, part of the locals' opposition to the growing number of American remote workers stems from societal perceptions and anxieties about the newcomers.

U.S. visitors and investors have only ever visited the city on a short-term basis in the past, he claimed. Now more Americans are staying, and shops and restaurants have adapted to serve them. These establishments now include English-language menus.

Some companies have even begun airing English-language commercials on television. Mexicans "tend to interpret this as a substantial alteration to the social fabric that they have gotten used to," Ruiz Soto said, even though the number is still very modest.

Some Americans who have lived in Mexico City for over a decade now feel the effects of the city's changing culture. According to New Yorker Dan DeFossey, who has lived in Mexico City for the last 13 years, there are so few Americans there that he felt compelled to assimilate when he first came there.

DeFossey and the few other Americans he knew in Mexico City "had to be absorbed in Mexican culture." "If you talked English while strolling along the street, everyone would stare in your direction." It was an unusual adventure.

We had no choice but to become fluent in Spanish and fully embrace the local culture. To locate decent restaurants, the nicest neighborhoods, and simply the "fun places to go," new U.S. remote workers depend extensively on social media, according to DeFossey, who manages a Texas-style barbecue shop in Mexico City.

As a result of crowdsourcing, he said, more and more Americans are moving to gentrified areas like La Condesa and Roma.

Some of DeFossey's friends are concerned that moving to Mexico City would make them feel like "foreigners in their city," but he has found that many of his American pals are still proud of their decision to make the move.

People were "very delighted" to learn that an American was interested in visiting their community, he added. "And I do believe there's still a little amount of it." While many Mexicans and government officials have warmed up to the new American arrivals, Mexico's president has often adopted a more patriotic tone throughout his presidency.

López Obrador has been unafraid to criticize the United States and has referred to incoming immigrants, including Americans, as "foreigners." But according to Duncan Wood, senior adviser to the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, a public policy think tank, that message isn't connecting with the Mexican people.

The president "tried to strike out at the United States on several occasions over the last year and had to rein that back in because opinion surveys revealed that Mexicans had a very good impression of the United States," Wood added.

He mentioned how many more Mexicans have families in the United States or have been there recently. "There is a lot less distrust of the United States now than there was 20 years ago," Wood added.

While many Mexicans are accepting of the new Americans settling in Mexico City, others are concerned about the skyrocketing housing prices that will force many Mexicans out of their communities.

Betsabé Basáez, who has lived in her La Condesa home for over 20 years, lamented that the rent in the area has recently gone "sky expensive" along with the price hikes implemented by local businesses like cafes.

According to Basaez, 43, almost everyone who was living there had to leave because of rent increases. They were so poor that they had to leave the area and settle in the nearby communities. The price has increased since she last bought it three years ago.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# immigration# Mexico# Americans# US Mexico Border

Comments / 46

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
1K followers

More from Sherif Saad

San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story

Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Read full story
1 comments

Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence. Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood. "On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

Read full story
32 comments

The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Read full story
4 comments

18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam. A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Read full story

Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

Read full story
Tulare County, CA

An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.

On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.

Read full story
7 comments

At a coal mining protest in Germany, police jailed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

( CNN ) - Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, was arrested by German police in the hamlet of Lützerath, west Germany while participating in a demonstration against the development of a coal mine. Official police spokesman Christof Hüls told CNN on Tuesday that this was Thunberg's second time being held at the scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.

In a speech addressing issues of racial fairness, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for retraining police to reduce their use of lethal force. On Monday, Vice President Biden spoke to a civil rights organization in Washington, DC, where he blasted Republicans for blocking a Democratic initiative to overhaul the nation's police force.

Read full story
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.

( CNN ) - On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey revealed that an arrest warrant had been filed for Brian Walshe in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the start of the year.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.

( CNN ) - A former New Mexico legislative candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his loss has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent gunshots that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state.

Read full story

Republican in New York State Demands Justice and FEC Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is under increasing scrutiny for making false claims in the run-up to and during his successful election to Congress last year, and in response, Rep. Nick LaLota has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze Santos' campaign accounts.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Pierce, FL

The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.

At a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in Florida, the sheriff's office reports that eight people were injured by gunfire. At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering held in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which verified the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The ninth in a series of storms that have pounded California has brought with it more rain and snow.

The National Weather Service advised against venturing out into the Sierra Nevada due to the recent snowfall. After being closed periodically during the weekends due to whiteout conditions, Interstate 80 reopened with chain restrictions so that motorists could once again make the trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods. The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy