Biden's immigration-focused tour omitted Americans' migration to Mexico.

migration to Mexico Photo by Barbara Zandoval/Unsplash on Unsplash

MEXICO CITY – Marcos del Rosario Santiago has resided in La Roma, an up-and-coming west-side Mexico City neighborhood, for over a decade. Del Rosario's neighborhood has changed. After residences became unaffordable, more Airbnbs began opening.

His neighborhood panadera, where he routinely gets coffee and pan dulce, used to exclusively accept Spanish orders, even from non-Mexicans.

He now sees and hears more foreigners ordering in English. "Some don't even bother to speak Spanish," he continued. Del Rosario thinks having new neighbors isn't a terrible thing, even if many Mexicans are worried about gentrification caused by Americans moving to "el D.F."

"Diversidad." Del Rosario's one-word description of this unusual phenomenon Rent and food prices are rising. He said progress costs that.

This week, President Joe Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador less than five miles from Del Rosario's neighborhood to discuss ways to halt huge numbers of migrants from entering the US illegally.

At a news conference held on Tuesday at the National Palace in Mexico City, Vice President Biden stated, "We are working together to handle this problem in a manner that follows the laws of our countries and preserves the human rights of migrants facing terrible situations."

While most of the immigration debate in the United States has focused on repatriating Mexican nationals, a growing trend—U.S. citizens moving to Mexico—has been largely overlooked.

Since the beginning of the epidemic ten years ago, Mexico has surpassed all other countries as the most popular destination for emigrating Americans. As of the year 2022, an all-time high number of U.S. citizens have been granted temporary residency in Mexico.

An investigation by Bloomberg found that the number of American tourists visiting Mexico increased by 85% between 2019 and 2022.

Because of how simple the immigration procedure is compared to other nations, more and more Americans are opting to make the move to Mexico.

Most of the people moving south are working for U.S.-based enterprises, earning U.S. dollars, and taking advantage of a favorable exchange rate; they also don't need to apply for a visa since their stay will be fewer than 180 days.

Roma, La Condesa, and Coyoacán are just a few examples of the neighborhoods in Mexico City that are starting to resemble gentrified places in the United States, such as East Austin, Brooklyn, and Miami's Wynwood.

American top-40 pop tunes blared from the speakers at Ojo de Agua, a café in the La Condesa district that is part of a Mexico City franchise that is now expanding to the United States with sites in places like Miami's Brickell area.

After first passing the café by, a group of English speakers eventually made their way inside. Their party of 10 found seats at a big table. A staff member, fluent in English, came right over to meet and welcome the customers.

She gave them a rundown of the eatery's premises, explaining that all orders must be placed at the cashier's counter.

The Americans were just getting comfortable when they saw a Spanish-speaking couple sitting outside on the sidewalk, sipping agua de fresa and a smoothie bowl while they took in the pleasant 60°F weather.

The mariachi band played for the couple as they sat in their car. At the same time, the café was blaring Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer," which was in direct competition with the mariachi performance.

According to Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, an organization concerned with immigration policy, the emigration of U.S. residents to Mexico is nothing new. The trend of U.S. citizens relocating to Mexico is very recent.

As a result, "more U.S. citizens, normally thought to be digital nomads, have been able to work from Mexico, be paid in U.S. dollars by their U.S.-based firms, and have better living circumstances," Ruiz Soto added.

Only a few thousand people in the United States work remotely, compared to the millions who reside in urban areas. Officials in Mexico and Mexico City, according to Ruiz Soto, are not worried about the growing number of "digital nomads" because of the importance of the tourist industry.

To attract more telecommuters to Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum joined forces with Airbnb in October last year. Sheinbaum, at the time, downplayed worries about rent increases by claiming that new residents were relocated to places with higher rents, to begin with.

However, according to Ruiz Soto, part of the locals' opposition to the growing number of American remote workers stems from societal perceptions and anxieties about the newcomers.

U.S. visitors and investors have only ever visited the city on a short-term basis in the past, he claimed. Now more Americans are staying, and shops and restaurants have adapted to serve them. These establishments now include English-language menus.

Some companies have even begun airing English-language commercials on television. Mexicans "tend to interpret this as a substantial alteration to the social fabric that they have gotten used to," Ruiz Soto said, even though the number is still very modest.

Some Americans who have lived in Mexico City for over a decade now feel the effects of the city's changing culture. According to New Yorker Dan DeFossey, who has lived in Mexico City for the last 13 years, there are so few Americans there that he felt compelled to assimilate when he first came there.

DeFossey and the few other Americans he knew in Mexico City "had to be absorbed in Mexican culture." "If you talked English while strolling along the street, everyone would stare in your direction." It was an unusual adventure.

We had no choice but to become fluent in Spanish and fully embrace the local culture. To locate decent restaurants, the nicest neighborhoods, and simply the "fun places to go," new U.S. remote workers depend extensively on social media, according to DeFossey, who manages a Texas-style barbecue shop in Mexico City.

As a result of crowdsourcing, he said, more and more Americans are moving to gentrified areas like La Condesa and Roma.

Some of DeFossey's friends are concerned that moving to Mexico City would make them feel like "foreigners in their city," but he has found that many of his American pals are still proud of their decision to make the move.

People were "very delighted" to learn that an American was interested in visiting their community, he added. "And I do believe there's still a little amount of it." While many Mexicans and government officials have warmed up to the new American arrivals, Mexico's president has often adopted a more patriotic tone throughout his presidency.

López Obrador has been unafraid to criticize the United States and has referred to incoming immigrants, including Americans, as "foreigners." But according to Duncan Wood, senior adviser to the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, a public policy think tank, that message isn't connecting with the Mexican people.

The president "tried to strike out at the United States on several occasions over the last year and had to rein that back in because opinion surveys revealed that Mexicans had a very good impression of the United States," Wood added.

He mentioned how many more Mexicans have families in the United States or have been there recently. "There is a lot less distrust of the United States now than there was 20 years ago," Wood added.

While many Mexicans are accepting of the new Americans settling in Mexico City, others are concerned about the skyrocketing housing prices that will force many Mexicans out of their communities.

Betsabé Basáez, who has lived in her La Condesa home for over 20 years, lamented that the rent in the area has recently gone "sky expensive" along with the price hikes implemented by local businesses like cafes.

According to Basaez, 43, almost everyone who was living there had to leave because of rent increases. They were so poor that they had to leave the area and settle in the nearby communities. The price has increased since she last bought it three years ago.