According to a recent survey, the vast majority of Republicans support McCarthy's elevation as Speaker.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvGYY_0kF2p9w400
Republicans

According to a recent survey conducted by The Economist-YouGov, the majority of Republicans favour electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

The survey indicated that despite the commotion in the speakership campaign, 59% of Republicans are in favour of McCarthy's candidature, while 21% are against it and 20% are undecided. Results from the survey, which was taken between January 7 and 10, 2019, among 1,500 American adults, are considered accurate within a margin of error of 3.

Earlier this month, following a weeklong slog of votes, discussions, and a fiery final stretch on the House floor, McCarthy was elected speaker.

Several Republicans voted "present" in the 15th round of voting, including Arizona's Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, Virginia's Bob Good, and Montana's Matt Rosendale. Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert both voted "present" in the fourteenth and fifteenth rounds. McCarthy won with 216 votes, needing just 215 to win. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was awarded a score of 212.

Almost half of Republicans (46%) are undecided about McCarthy's performance. According to the survey, 42% of respondents gave their enthusiastic approval, while 16% expressed their strong disapproval.

Only 44% of Republicans are confident in McCarthy's ability to lead as Speaker. Democrats made up just 19% of those who thought this, while independents made up only 15%.

Some Republicans in the House are unhappy with the deals McCarthy struck with 20 Republicans who were holding out for a chance to vote for speaker. According to reports, three of the nine seats on the House Rules Committee will be allocated to members of the House Freedom Caucus as part of the agreements.

Several of the concessions that McCarthy made to secure support for his speakership campaign from the Republican holdouts are included in the new rules package that the House enacted last week. Rather than being written down in the rules package, many of these agreements were established verbally.

Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) remarked of the rules package, "I favour the rules package," before the vote was taken. It's the most transparent, equitable, and financially responsible plan we've had in 30 years. I'm on board with it, but I don't like it when a few individuals negotiate special favours behind closed doors in exchange for their votes.

When asked if the GOP holdouts were voting against McCarthy to earn greater power for themselves or because they had real reservations about the California Republican, Republican respondents in the YouGov survey were equally divided between the two options (34% to 34%, respectively).

Twenty-nine per cent of independents cited wanting greater authority as a motivating factor, while twenty-six per cent cited significant worries. While just 1 in 5 Democrats expressed genuine worry, 53% thought that the holdouts were simply seeking power.

The package includes several concessions, including a provision that members be given 72 hours' notice before a vote on new legislation so that they may have more time to consider the legislation. By restoring the motion to vacate, the rules package makes it possible for a single lawmaker to initiate a vote to oust McCarthy as speaker of the House.

The Holman rule is brought back into effect, enabling members to modify appropriations bills to lower their pay, dismiss federal workers, and slash government programs.

The rules package describes how a House oversight subcommittee will be established to look into the cause of the COVID-19 epidemic and the role of the United States government in gain-of-function studies.

McCarthy agreed to eliminate proxy voting and instal metal detectors in the House chambers as part of his discussions with the Republican defectors.

McCarthy also agreed to a vote on term limits for members of Congress and a total of twelve appropriations bills instead of one big omnibus spending measure.

