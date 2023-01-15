On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.

Winning Ticket Photo by Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - One Mega Millions ticket purchased in Maine has won the estimated $1.35 billion prize, the lottery said on Friday.

The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were 30-43-45-46-61, and the Mega Ball was 14. According to the Maine Lottery, the ticket was purchased at a gas station in the city of Lebanon. What we set out to do, we accomplished.

Early Saturday morning, the Maine Lottery announced on Facebook that a winning ticket had been sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. In an interview with CNN, Fred Cotreau, owner of Hometown Gas & Grill, said he first felt the 6 a.m. contact from the lottery office was a fraud.

Cotreau has no clue who the victor is. He went on to say that the winning ticket would be "excellent news for anyone" in Lebanon, a little rural village.

"That's nearly inconceivable to grasp your brain around how much it would affect somebody's life, regardless of their position and where they live, to have that type of payout," Cotreau said.

It wasn't until Friday that Hometown Gas & Grill sold its first $1,000 winning ticket, according to Cotreau. As a lottery participant for many years, Cotreau thinks it's "wonderful" that the prize is so close to home and expresses his wish that the lucky winner is a resident.

The possible lump sum cash payoff is $724.6 million, but the anticipated annuitized jackpot is $1.35 billion, according to officials.

Ohio Lottery Director and Mega Millions Consortium Lead Director Pat McDonald congratulated the Maine State Lottery on winning the state's first Mega Millions jackpot. Mega Millions has just been awarded its fourth billion-dollar prize.

The Mega Millions lottery says Friday's jackpot was the second-largest ever, behind only the record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. Over around three months, the prize grew to an astounding $1 billion.

According to Mega Millions, six previous jackpots in the United States were won on Friday the 13th before this month's triumph. According to Mega Millions, Friday's drawing also produced 14 $1 million winning tickets.

There were four winning tickets with the same white ball combinations sold in New York, two in California, and one each in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. It's been only three months since two lucky ticket holders in California and Florida split a $502 million prize on October 14.

The lottery said that the next drawing will take place on Tuesday night and that the prize will likely be about $20 million. So far, 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands have all welcomed Mega Millions of players.