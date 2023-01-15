This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.

California Storms Photo by Raychel Sanner/Unsplash on Unsplash

The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.

The National Weather Service predicts that the rain will let up on Tuesday, but that there will be a risk of very light rain on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in the North Bay. Those who have had enough of the wet weather might take heart in the fact that next weekend should be dry.

However, the prognosis is subject to change in the following days. Colby Goatley, a meteorologist with the weather service, told SFGATE at 8:30 a.m., "Next weekend looks like we finally get a respite."

High pressure is expected to provide clear skies. Wet weather is expected on Saturday, with a risk of thunderstorms and scattered showers.

On Saturday morning, a warm front swept into the Bay Area, bringing with it persistent, heavy downpours. Up until Saturday at 2 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of Santa Rosa due to the risk of urban flooding.

According to Goatley, who spoke with SFGATE over the phone, "the warm front has just crossed the area, and we do have the cold front now approaching that is making its way inland over the shoreline," and it is these two boundaries working together that are responsible for the precipitation today.

According to Goatley, the storm's largest raindrops have already gone over the area, but light rain or possibly a few heavy downpours might continue to fall here and there throughout the day and into the evening.

As Goatley put it, "there is a modest probability for thunderstorms, approximately about 10% to 30%," into the evening. "Even if we see thunderstorms, just a small number of flashes of lightning should be visible."

"We don't anticipate a very dense lightning storm." The valleys of the Bay Area should expect to get between 1 and 2 inches of precipitation, while the higher elevations of the region can anticipate even more.

The rain could stop on Sunday morning. On Sunday morning, the rain should stop, but by Sunday afternoon, a cold front will sweep across the area.

It is expected to start raining Monday afternoon when the front moves through. Going into late morning or maybe early afternoon on a Sunday, "we should have a fair lull," Goatley said. "The last of this system's showers will fall late Sunday night or early Monday."

Monday afternoon should see a decrease in precipitation. A further half-inch to an inch of rain is forecast for the Bay Area, with somewhat greater amounts in the hills and mountains. There is a risk of isolated sprinkles in the North Bay on Tuesday, but dry conditions are expected to prevail.

There is a chance for another storm on Wednesday night into Thursday, but so far it seems like most of the precipitation remains to the north of the bay area.

And even then, I doubt we'd see much more than a drizzle. The prediction suggests the rain will cease by next weekend, but that might change.