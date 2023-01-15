As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.

Flooding Photo by Chris Gallagher/Unsplash on Unsplash

SALINAS, Calif. (Reuters) - On Friday morning, the Salinas River in California started to slowly overflow its banks, flooding highways leading to surrounding settlements where 24,000 people were ordered to evacuate as yet another storm pummeled the state.

Farmers in the coastal area of Monterey County, California, worked quickly to build berms to protect their crops, while people laid sandbags or tried to evacuate before rising water shut off access to their houses.

Officials in San Francisco, California's northernmost city, issued a travel advisory for the weekend, advising people to stay inside in the face of potential floods and power shortages. The rains on Friday were only the most recent in a string of "atmospheric rivers" that have flooded California since late December.

Nineteen people have been killed by the storms, which have also caused widespread flooding inland and waves as high as three stories along the shore. So far, the storms have reportedly caused up to $34 billion in damage, according to AccuWeather.

According to Nick Pasculli, chief public information officer for Monterey County, "it's a massive volume of water" as the Salinas River slowly rises. On a visit to the region on a Friday morning, Pasculli saw farmers scrambling to preserve their property as muddy water crept across secondary and tertiary roadways.

Californians, saturated from weeks of rain, took advantage of a respite on Thursday to remove felled trees, repair power lines, and make fresh sandbags. However, the rain returned on Friday. The National Weather Service predicted that beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend, at least two more storm systems would lash California and the Pacific Northwest.

Among these was another atmospheric river, a system of dense moisture funneled into California from the tropical Pacific. In the previous two weeks, seven such systems have already slammed the state.

The unprecedented drought in California has been mitigated by the recent rains, but the U.S. Drought Monitor reported on Thursday that the drought remains unabated.

The state is no longer facing the harshest categories of drought (extreme and exceptional), although most of the state is still in a moderate to severe drought.