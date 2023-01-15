Boston, MA

"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVjT1_0kEcfB6500
City of KingsPhoto bySean Robertson/UnsplashonUnsplash

Hundreds of community leaders and citizens gathered in Boston Common on Friday to witness the presentation of "The Embrace," a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture honouring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and their indelible mark on the city of Boston.

By including the Kings in the pantheon of Boston's great American leaders, the memorial is both a tribute to the civil rights icons and a corrective to the city's history, with its notoriety for racial strife; it also includes appreciations of other figures who have worked to advance racial justice and equity in Boston.

The artwork represents an embrace between four enormous bronze arms, which stands for the love between the Kings, who met as students in Boston and launched their careers in this city. The Rev. Liz Walker of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, co-chair of Embrace Boston, the group that commissioned the artwork, called it "an exciting moment in the history of our city."

Martin Luther King III, the King's oldest son, US Attorney Rachael Rollins, Senator Ed Markey, and actress Alfre Woodard were among the many prominent personalities who attended the invite-only launch.

The guests huddled in tents and walked through muddy fields and cold, wet weather, just unlike what King experienced during his legendary march in 1965. The executive director of Embrace Boston, Imari Paris Jeffries, choked back tears as he thanked the hundreds of individuals who contributed over many years to make the monument a reality.

Paris Jeffries, amid a thunderous ovation, remarked, "I'm simply thrilled to give back to the city that gave me so much." According to Mayor Michelle Wu, the public is encouraged to "open our eyes to the unfairness of racism and draw more people into the struggle for equality" by engaging with the artwork.

Martin Luther King III's wife, Andrea Waters King, has argued that Coretta Scott King, who was by her husband's side through thick and thin, should also be recognised for her contributions to civil rights. Waters King remarked of Coretta Scott King to roaring applause, "She was a reminder that the magic of tiny black girls will no longer be neglected, and the strength of black women will no longer be denied."

Yolanda Renee King's granddaughter gave her grandfather's sculpture the name "Love 360," which is where the idea for the sculpture came from, according to artist and MASS Design Group collaborator Hank Willis Thomas. He remarked, "This work is truly about the ability for every one of us to be surrounded in love," and that every time he heard Dr King's name or saw a picture of Coretta Scott King, he felt "embroiled in love."

After a 10-second countdown, the giant bronze arms of the sculpture were revealed to an appreciative throng, some of whom had gathered from the balconies of adjoining apartment buildings to observe the event.

The 69 names of prominent Bostonians, from Melnea Cass to Jean McGuire, are engraved in stone around "The Embrace," a new monument located in the "1965 Freedom Plaza" on Boston Common. Shey Jaboin, a resident of the North Shore, was among those who showed up for the unveiling. She felt like she was transported back in time to the city's heyday during the civil rights struggle and other historic events.

Jaboin, who was born around the time of King's march in Boston, remarked, "Boston has always been an optimistic town, but we still have a lot of work." According to one resident, "I believe the memorial has opened Boston even more, and... I hope it continues bringing our hearts, love, and hands to keep doing this type of labour."

The construction of the monument has been going on for the last five years (or decades, depending on your point of reference), with setbacks ranging from the every day (such as bureaucratic red tape) to catastrophic (such as natural disasters or a pandemic). However, this week's activities leading up to Friday's revelation had a celebratory air about them.

Early Thursday morning, Jeffries spoke to a throng of locals, donors, and government leaders in a gym at the Roxbury YMCA to honour the Kings. "New York has the Statue of Liberty, Philadelphia has the Liberty Bell, and we have The Embrace," he remarked.

Among other things, the statue symbolises Boston's claim to the Kings as its local heroes. Walker said, "The Kings met here." In my opinion, here is where the first inspiration for the movement was sown.

When King was 22 years old, he moved to Boston to attend Boston University to get a doctorate. Soon after, he became a preacher at Roxbury's Twelfth Baptist Church. Twelfth Baptist pastor and Embrace Boston co-chair Rev. Jeffrey Brown referred to him as "the prince of the church."

Brown claimed that around a month following King's first attendance at church, "Dr King kind of declared he was on the market for a bride."

There's no other way to put it," he continued with a chuckle. As opposed to now, "courtship was a bit more structured."

Brown claims that Mary Powell, a church secretary, introduced a young Martin Luther King, Jr., to New England Conservatory student Coretta Scott. The couple tied the knot in Scott's native Alabama in 1953, but "it was in Boston that we started our married life together," King said in his memoirs.

Boston's tribute to the Kings is, despite its enormity, personal, depicting a loving couple embracing during a lifetime of fighting for justice.

The picture of King's embrace after hearing that Martin Luther King had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 served as the inspiration for the sculpture. Embrace This new King memorial will be built on the original site of Boston.

The Boston software entrepreneur Paul English visited the expansive Martin Luther King Memorial in San Francisco during a business trip in 2017. He had just heard the news of the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the election of Donald Trump. A lot of "nationalistic discourse," as well as "xenophobia and bigotry," he added, made him fear for the country.

After seeing the monument in San Francisco, he was motivated to create a similar one in Boston. In short order, he joined forces with Walker and Brown and contributed $1 million. Where exactly to place the King's memorial caused some contention.

Nubian Square in Roxbury, a primarily black area with strong ties to King, was the target of some advocacy. However, English and Walker advocated for placing it in the heart of the city, where more people—both locals and tourists—would be likely to see it.

As a result of the discussion, Embrace Boston's goals and scope have shifted and broadened. As part of an ongoing development project, the organisation hopes to construct a performing arts centre and concert hall on a vacant property in Lower Roxbury, just across the street from the Boston Police Department's headquarters.

Paris Jeffries thinks that the unveiling on Friday is a sign of a larger shift occurring in Boston. He noted that Boston has had two non-white mayors in a row and that the city council recently decided overwhelmingly to investigate the possibility of reparations for the city's African-American residents. "That wouldn't have occurred ten years ago," Paris Jeffries remarked.

Twenty years ago, it was just unthinkable. I can't think of a period in our city's history when so many people have been singing from the same hymn sheet.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Embrace# City# Kings# History# Ancient

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
1K followers

More from Sherif Saad

San Bernardino County, CA

British actor Julian Sands was the reported missing hiker in California.

The 65-year-old, who has appeared in films including A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, vanished on Friday in the vicinity of Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office has received a tip that British actor Julian Sands is missing after trekking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday.

Read full story

Scholz controls the Leopards Ukraine needs, but he is waiting on Biden before he can send them.

BERLIN/DAVOS — In anticipation of a meeting of Western military ministers on Friday, several nations are provoking the German chancellor. Germany may be the key to international attempts to provide Ukraine with new tanks, but it is now waiting for the United States to act first, which isn't happening.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.

( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.

Read full story

Gaetz receives criticism from Greene over committee assignments.

In response to a jubilant tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday on her committee assignments, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized her fellow far-right Republican for delaying Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (Calif.) Speakership attempt earlier this month.

Read full story
1 comments

Nemat Shafik will be the first woman to serve as Columbia University's president.

Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has been chosen as the 20th president of Columbia University, becoming the first woman to lead the institution in its 268-year existence. Shafik, an economist whose career has spanned academia and public policy, formerly worked as president of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 2017 until she arrived at Columbia.

Read full story

Ukraine conflict current events: Top Ukrainian officials killed in helicopter accident; Zelenskyy begs for Western tanks

On Wednesday, the interior ministry's top officials perished in a helicopter accident in a Kyiv neighborhood. "On January 18, this morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed near Brovary. The minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary perished in the accident, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of the Ukrainian National Police, who posted the news on Facebook.

Read full story
32 comments

The Netherlands declares that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot support.

At the beginning of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Rutte indicated the Netherlands' goals. Rutte's statement, according to the Dutch military ministry, came after Ukraine requested that the Netherlands supply "Patriot capacity."

Read full story
4 comments

18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.

In a joint statement, the university's president and board chair acknowledged that they had "learned much" about Islam. A former art teacher who displayed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class has filed a lawsuit against Hamline University, alleging that the school's administration defamed her and backtracked on a promise to hire her to teach in the next spring semester.

Read full story

Wednesday will bring a significant snow storm that will affect the whole state.

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.

Since December of last year, a series of storms have pounded Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, and as the local reservoirs fill, the rainfall totals are starting to stack up.

Read full story
Tulare County, CA

An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.

On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.

Read full story
7 comments

At a coal mining protest in Germany, police jailed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

( CNN ) - Greta Thunberg, a climate change activist, was arrested by German police in the hamlet of Lützerath, west Germany while participating in a demonstration against the development of a coal mine. Official police spokesman Christof Hüls told CNN on Tuesday that this was Thunberg's second time being held at the scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.

In a speech addressing issues of racial fairness, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for retraining police to reduce their use of lethal force. On Monday, Vice President Biden spoke to a civil rights organization in Washington, DC, where he blasted Republicans for blocking a Democratic initiative to overhaul the nation's police force.

Read full story
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutions based on an arrest warrant Brian Walshe has been charged with his wife Ana's murder.

( CNN ) - On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey revealed that an arrest warrant had been filed for Brian Walshe in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the start of the year.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.

( CNN ) - A former New Mexico legislative candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his loss has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent gunshots that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state.

Read full story

Republican in New York State Demands Justice and FEC Freeze Santos' Campaign Funds

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is under increasing scrutiny for making false claims in the run-up to and during his successful election to Congress last year, and in response, Rep. Nick LaLota has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Elections Commission to freeze Santos' campaign accounts.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Pierce, FL

The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.

At a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in Florida, the sheriff's office reports that eight people were injured by gunfire. At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering held in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, which verified the incident.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The ninth in a series of storms that have pounded California has brought with it more rain and snow.

The National Weather Service advised against venturing out into the Sierra Nevada due to the recent snowfall. After being closed periodically during the weekends due to whiteout conditions, Interstate 80 reopened with chain restrictions so that motorists could once again make the trip from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

After a storm kills 19, another hits California. But relief is near.

( CNN ) - Storm-ravaged On Monday, the newest atmospheric river is expected to continue pounding California with fierce gusts, heavy rain, and potential floods. The entire Central California coast, including the Bay Area, is under a flood watch until Monday night. Oversaturated soil from previous downpours might be swamped again by more rains, increasing the risk of floods, mudslides, and landslides.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy