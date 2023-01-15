"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.

City of Kings Photo by Sean Robertson/Unsplash on Unsplash

Hundreds of community leaders and citizens gathered in Boston Common on Friday to witness the presentation of "The Embrace," a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture honouring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and their indelible mark on the city of Boston.

By including the Kings in the pantheon of Boston's great American leaders, the memorial is both a tribute to the civil rights icons and a corrective to the city's history, with its notoriety for racial strife; it also includes appreciations of other figures who have worked to advance racial justice and equity in Boston.

The artwork represents an embrace between four enormous bronze arms, which stands for the love between the Kings, who met as students in Boston and launched their careers in this city. The Rev. Liz Walker of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, co-chair of Embrace Boston, the group that commissioned the artwork, called it "an exciting moment in the history of our city."

Martin Luther King III, the King's oldest son, US Attorney Rachael Rollins, Senator Ed Markey, and actress Alfre Woodard were among the many prominent personalities who attended the invite-only launch.

The guests huddled in tents and walked through muddy fields and cold, wet weather, just unlike what King experienced during his legendary march in 1965. The executive director of Embrace Boston, Imari Paris Jeffries, choked back tears as he thanked the hundreds of individuals who contributed over many years to make the monument a reality.

Paris Jeffries, amid a thunderous ovation, remarked, "I'm simply thrilled to give back to the city that gave me so much." According to Mayor Michelle Wu, the public is encouraged to "open our eyes to the unfairness of racism and draw more people into the struggle for equality" by engaging with the artwork.

Martin Luther King III's wife, Andrea Waters King, has argued that Coretta Scott King, who was by her husband's side through thick and thin, should also be recognised for her contributions to civil rights. Waters King remarked of Coretta Scott King to roaring applause, "She was a reminder that the magic of tiny black girls will no longer be neglected, and the strength of black women will no longer be denied."

Yolanda Renee King's granddaughter gave her grandfather's sculpture the name "Love 360," which is where the idea for the sculpture came from, according to artist and MASS Design Group collaborator Hank Willis Thomas. He remarked, "This work is truly about the ability for every one of us to be surrounded in love," and that every time he heard Dr King's name or saw a picture of Coretta Scott King, he felt "embroiled in love."

After a 10-second countdown, the giant bronze arms of the sculpture were revealed to an appreciative throng, some of whom had gathered from the balconies of adjoining apartment buildings to observe the event.

The 69 names of prominent Bostonians, from Melnea Cass to Jean McGuire, are engraved in stone around "The Embrace," a new monument located in the "1965 Freedom Plaza" on Boston Common. Shey Jaboin, a resident of the North Shore, was among those who showed up for the unveiling. She felt like she was transported back in time to the city's heyday during the civil rights struggle and other historic events.

Jaboin, who was born around the time of King's march in Boston, remarked, "Boston has always been an optimistic town, but we still have a lot of work." According to one resident, "I believe the memorial has opened Boston even more, and... I hope it continues bringing our hearts, love, and hands to keep doing this type of labour."

The construction of the monument has been going on for the last five years (or decades, depending on your point of reference), with setbacks ranging from the every day (such as bureaucratic red tape) to catastrophic (such as natural disasters or a pandemic). However, this week's activities leading up to Friday's revelation had a celebratory air about them.

Early Thursday morning, Jeffries spoke to a throng of locals, donors, and government leaders in a gym at the Roxbury YMCA to honour the Kings. "New York has the Statue of Liberty, Philadelphia has the Liberty Bell, and we have The Embrace," he remarked.

Among other things, the statue symbolises Boston's claim to the Kings as its local heroes. Walker said, "The Kings met here." In my opinion, here is where the first inspiration for the movement was sown.

When King was 22 years old, he moved to Boston to attend Boston University to get a doctorate. Soon after, he became a preacher at Roxbury's Twelfth Baptist Church. Twelfth Baptist pastor and Embrace Boston co-chair Rev. Jeffrey Brown referred to him as "the prince of the church."

Brown claimed that around a month following King's first attendance at church, "Dr King kind of declared he was on the market for a bride."

There's no other way to put it," he continued with a chuckle. As opposed to now, "courtship was a bit more structured."

Brown claims that Mary Powell, a church secretary, introduced a young Martin Luther King, Jr., to New England Conservatory student Coretta Scott. The couple tied the knot in Scott's native Alabama in 1953, but "it was in Boston that we started our married life together," King said in his memoirs.

Boston's tribute to the Kings is, despite its enormity, personal, depicting a loving couple embracing during a lifetime of fighting for justice.

The picture of King's embrace after hearing that Martin Luther King had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 served as the inspiration for the sculpture. Embrace This new King memorial will be built on the original site of Boston.

The Boston software entrepreneur Paul English visited the expansive Martin Luther King Memorial in San Francisco during a business trip in 2017. He had just heard the news of the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the election of Donald Trump. A lot of "nationalistic discourse," as well as "xenophobia and bigotry," he added, made him fear for the country.

After seeing the monument in San Francisco, he was motivated to create a similar one in Boston. In short order, he joined forces with Walker and Brown and contributed $1 million. Where exactly to place the King's memorial caused some contention.

Nubian Square in Roxbury, a primarily black area with strong ties to King, was the target of some advocacy. However, English and Walker advocated for placing it in the heart of the city, where more people—both locals and tourists—would be likely to see it.

As a result of the discussion, Embrace Boston's goals and scope have shifted and broadened. As part of an ongoing development project, the organisation hopes to construct a performing arts centre and concert hall on a vacant property in Lower Roxbury, just across the street from the Boston Police Department's headquarters.

Paris Jeffries thinks that the unveiling on Friday is a sign of a larger shift occurring in Boston. He noted that Boston has had two non-white mayors in a row and that the city council recently decided overwhelmingly to investigate the possibility of reparations for the city's African-American residents. "That wouldn't have occurred ten years ago," Paris Jeffries remarked.

Twenty years ago, it was just unthinkable. I can't think of a period in our city's history when so many people have been singing from the same hymn sheet.