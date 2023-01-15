Lisa Marie Presley's family signed a do-not-resuscitate order following her second heart arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley Photo by davide ragusa/Unsplash on Unsplash

After Lisa Marie Presley had a second heart arrest in the hospital, her family allegedly signed a do-not-resuscitate order.

According to Page Six's sources, the singer was brought to the hospital on Thursday. She was declared brain dead shortly after arrival, causing doctors to place her in a medically induced coma.

Following reports of her "serious" health, the singer's loved ones reportedly signed a DNR she had another heart arrest.

Lisa Marie was discovered lifeless by her maid on Thursday morning at her California home; more facts about her death have since emerged. Daniel Keough, her first husband, and a roommate performed CPR on her until the paramedics came.

Nonetheless, she "coded many times" while in the hospital, although EMTs could resuscitate her with epinephrine.

Lisa Marie Presley, her "beautiful daughter," "had left us," as her mother Priscilla Presley subsequently revealed.

In a statement she sent to the media, she added, "She was the most passionate, powerful, and loving woman I have ever met."

Austin Butler of "Elvis" fame, along with Nicholas Cage and Michael Lockwood, two of the Princess of Rock and Roll's exes, have all paid homage to her since her untimely demise.

Reps for the family confirmed to Page Six on Friday that she will be buried in Graceland with her father, Elvis Presley, and son Benjamin, who committed suicide in 2007.

Her mother and three children, Riley, 33, and twins Finley and Harper, 14, who stand to inherit the famous Tennessee mansion, are left behind.

According to Rolling Stone, Elvis' property is worth $400 million to $500 million, even though the late singer is said to have lost the vast bulk of her $100 million inheritance over the years.

There has been no official word on the cause of death; however, Page Six reports that authorities found no narcotics at the site.