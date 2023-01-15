A recent leak has exposed Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 family.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Photo by Mark Chan/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Galaxy S23's official release date of February 1 is rapidly approaching, and the hype train shows no signs of stopping. Separate leaks over the last few days have shown official renderings of the three Galaxy S23 variants, and now another leak reveals the whole range in every color and from practically all angles.

In the following days, we may anticipate some real-life photographs of the Galaxy S23 series phones and additional specifics on what features the three versions will provide, so this leak of official renderings should be the last of its kind.

While speculations have given us a reasonable idea of the specifications, we can still expect official information to leak out in the lead-up to Samsung's Unpacked 2023 event in the United States.

How many more leaks about the Galaxy S23 do you anticipate?

One striking aspect of these images of the Galaxy S23 is how similar the phones are in appearance to the iPhone. The blame rests squarely on the wallpaper, which depicts the moon but fails to adequately hint at the enhanced photographic capabilities of the new flagship. The non-Ultra versions' new rearward-facing cameras have separate rings, which doesn't help.

Samsung may be hoping that the iPhone-like experience will pique consumer interest in the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, as shown by billboards, TV commercials, and online ads. If that's the case, we can't say we're surprised by it or even very disappointed, but after leading the Android market for so long, we do expect Samsung to do more than just copy Apple's iPhones.

The Plus variant of the Galaxy S23 has been leaked again.

It was only a matter of time until the regular-sized Galaxy S23 had its renderings leaked as the Ultra version did recently. Next up to be unveiled is the Galaxy S23+, and based on what seems to be a trove of official leaked press renderings, it looks better than ever.

The fresh render gallery you can see below depicts the Plus model in four color options: Phantom Black, Cottom Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac, much like the leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra. These names seem roughly correct, although it's unclear whether they're the ones Samsung will use.

The Plus variant of the Galaxy S23 features a less Note-like appearance than the Ultra variant, with a flatter screen and back panel, a more gently rounded frame, and softer edges.

The Galaxy S23+ has a trio of rear cameras that aren't housed in a vertical camera bump. The protruding style of the individual shooters complements the overall sleek appearance of the gadget. The Galaxy S23 series has improved its astrophotography and nighttime photography, as seen by the inclusion of wallpapers with planetoid-like objects.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, including the highly anticipated Galaxy S23+. Reservations are being accepted now, and early signups will get $50 in Samsung credit.