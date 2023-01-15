Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.

California Storms Photo by Ray Harrington/Unsplash on Unsplash

People in Princeton, Merritt, and Abbotsford, and other communities hit by the atmospheric river event in late 2021, will be all too familiar with the catastrophic storms already wreaking havoc in northern California.

Numerous villages have been impacted by water and power outages as a result of trees and electrical lines being brought down by the strong winds. The state is experiencing a severe drought in addition to the flood catastrophe.

The latest storms in California were comparable in strength to the atmospheric river occurrences in British Columbia, where some towns are still recovering more than a year later. Although there is a physical distance between California and British Columbia, both have experienced severe weather in recent years.

In the last several years, British Columbia has been hit by a series of devastating climatic catastrophes, including the atmospheric river, which caused floods in late 2021, record-breaking hot temperatures during a heat dome in early summer 2021, spring flooding, droughts, and harsh wildfire seasons.

We are paying a price in terms of lost life and property every time an extreme weather event occurs. The Insurance Bureau of Canada released its estimate of $450 million in losses caused by the atmospheric river flooding in British Columbia shortly after the disaster struck.

The cost of fighting the wildfires in the province in 2021, the third worst on record, was $718.8 million. Reconstruction expenses due to fire damage are not included. There is no assurance that the next season will be free of violent storms, fires, floods, or droughts, even if 2022 does not experience the same severity of such disasters.

Many places have already made preparations, including plans for disaster aid. If extreme weather occurrences from previous years provide any indication, these precautions are crucial.

The fact remains that catastrophic weather events may cause significant destruction even when precautions are taken. Adapting to the growing frequency of these occurrences will be a never-ending test of fortitude.

After being pummelled by a persistent sequence of storms and downpours, California is preparing for more heavy rain that has already killed people and caused widespread damage.

After weeks of strong winds, floods, and landslides that have ravaged neighbourhoods, both urban and rural, like Chualar in Monterey County, more severe weather is anticipated to come in from the Pacific.

Sinkholes have appeared on the highways of coastal communities like Santa Cruz and San Francisco as a result of the recent storms, and thousands of residences have been left without electricity. Some residents of Planada and Merced, two Central Valley communities, were displaced by recent floods.

According to the National Weather Service, certain areas of California received up to six times their average amount of precipitation between December 26 and January 9. It rained more than 410 millimetres (16 inches) in two days in certain parts of Santa Barbara in the last week.

Rainfall totals of up to eight inches (200 millimetres) are predicted for several parts of the state during the next five days, according to forecasters. Some of the precipitation will fall on already wet terrain, which will lead to even more flooding.

The rain has caused rivers all around the state to flood. The Salinas River in Monterey County is one of the rivers that has begun to flood. Orders to evacuate "until further notice" has been issued for several low-lying regions in the Salinas River Valley.

The Monterey Peninsula might be isolated from the rest of California, according to local authorities. "Northern California has been pummelling with severe precipitation events over the previous two weeks, and any more rainfall might pose a concern of flash floods," the National Weather Service said.

Atmospheric rivers, formed when ocean moisture is evaporated and transported by the wind like a river, are a contributing factor to some of the precipitation. Once the fluid reaches higher elevations, it falls as rain or snow.

These rain rivers have the potential to supply much-needed water to drought-stricken places, such as California, but in recent weeks they have coincided with other severe weather systems, such as low-pressure "bomb cyclones," which have caused violent storms.

Years of drought have weakened California's soil, making it harder to break the surface and less able to hold water. Because of this, floods and runoff are more probable.

According to the US Drought Monitor, the storm looks to have practically erased severe drought conditions throughout the state. However, much more rain is required to completely reverse drought conditions across the state.