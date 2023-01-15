After hours of being missing, a clouded leopard was located at the Dallas Zoo.

Clouded leopard Photo by Adaivorukamuthan/Unsplash on Unsplash

The clouded leopard that went missing from her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo has been located and secured, according to zoo authorities. According to the zoo's social media accounts, the leopard, called Nova, was seen near her habitat late on Friday afternoon, and the staff was able to safely confine her by 5:15 p.m. local time.

The zoo said that "initial indications suggest she is not hurt." "Our veterinarians are now assessing her condition." "We'll have more information on her condition to share tomorrow."

Just before the animal's finding, Dallas police confirmed to CBS News that they had initiated a criminal inquiry into the leopard's disappearance. Law enforcement officials confirmed to CBS News that the criminal probe will proceed despite the discovery of the leopard.

As the day progressed, zoo authorities confirmed that the animal had escaped her area, calling the situation "serious." According to CBS DFW, the zoo was shut down as police assisted in the hunt.

Zoo authorities stated on Friday morning saying, "We have an ongoing problem at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue, which is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its home." The crew came this morning and discovered that one of our clouded leopards was missing from its habitat.

The zoo added: "Given the nature of these creatures, we suspect the animal is still on-premises and hiding." The lost leopard was reported as weighing between 20 and 25 pounds.

A picture of a sleeping clouded leopard on a tree branch was later uploaded to the zoo's website with the caption "for anybody in the regions around the Zoo who may be inquisitive or concerned."

CBS DFW said that Nova lives in a neighborhood close to the Children's Zoo. northeast of the zoo's tigers and tortoises, between the Prime Meriden Cafe and Primate Place.

The Dallas Zoo's executive vice president for animal care and conservation, Harrison Edell, was quoted by the station as saying, "While I wouldn't put it beyond her to kill squirrels or birds given the chance, she is certainly not a threat to people at all." Please contact us if you come across a cat that is larger than a housecat but not as large as a bobcat.

In Southeast Asia, you may find clouded leopards. The Houston Zoo is where Nova and her sister Luna were born, and that's also where they traveled from to join their new family in the Dallas Zoo.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo Conservation and Biology Institute, despite its common designation as the "smallest of the big cats," the clouded leopard is unrelated to true leopards. In contrast to males, who may reach up to 50 pounds, females typically weigh just 25 to 35 pounds.

According to a CBS DFW story, this isn't the first time an animal has managed to get out of its enclosure at the zoo.

Three people were attacked in 2004 when a 300-pound male gorilla called Jabari scaled a 14-foot wall. Law enforcement shot and killed him.

Tufani, another gorilla, fled his enclosure in 2010 when a staff member forgot to close the entrance. A public place was off-limits to Tufani.

When an adult chimpanzee named Koko fled the zoo in 2011, he did so via an unlocked fence in what officials described as a type of "bedroom." The zoo issued a Code Red alert. In a corridor, she was hit with a dart pistol and put under.