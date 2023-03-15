What Are Some Disadvantages Of Delegation?

Just because delegation has many benefits doesn’t mean that it is for everyone. There are some disadvantages. Here are some of them.

If you are not happy with the work that you receive, you may end up redoing it or giving it to someone else. Yes, you might not like it, but at least you have a base to get started.

Eventually, you will have a group of people that you trust and who know what you want. It takes time to find people who will do the quality work that you want the way that you want it. It will be all worth it when you can just hand a project over without worrying about it.

The best way to do this is by starting with small projects. Once they are done, tell them what you like and don’t like so they know how to improve. After working with them for a while, you should be able to give them bigger and more important tasks.

You don’t have the money to hire help. It does cost money to hire help, but there are many places where you can get things done for really cheap (www.fiverr.com). Besides, if you think about it, how much is your time worth? If you spend three hours working on a project that is not making you any money (like your website), how much money could you be making during that time? If you could make one hundred and fifty dollars doing something else, why can’t you afford fifty dollars to pay someone to give you that time back!

You can’t give up control of your business! I’ll admit this. It is hard to give up control of your business. However, it is also very freeing. I have help with my writing commitments, which allow me to focus on other things. I have people do research for my books, so I just have to put it all together. I may even have to hire someone to help me market my books so they might sell enough to make all of this time worth it!

