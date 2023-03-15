Book Review: Rebuilding Your Life as a Pregnant Amish Woman

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

After Evelyn’s husband died, she is unsure about what to do to rebuild her life.

If you have been following my latest book reviews, you already know that I am deep into the series Expectant Amish Widows by Samantha Price. The fifth book in the series, Amish Widow’s Proposal, will not disappoint!

Evelyn has been dealing with a rough patch. She was dissatisfied with her husband, who had been living with his father instead of at home with her. When he should have been taking care of his family and their home, he was trying to fix up his parent’s home.

Then, when he died, Evelyn is amazed to see how bad life really is. Her home is falling apart, her father-in-law's home is in bad repair, and she is not sure how she is going to afford to live. She thought that she was going to be able to rent out one of the homes in order to bring in money, but she will have to put more money out to fix the home!

Luckily, Hezekiah offers to help her put her life back in order, starting with the shape of her home. Then, a new Amish man visits the community, and Evelyn is unsure about where to turn. Or if she can even open her heart up again.

You won’t be able to put this book down, just like any of Price’s books!

