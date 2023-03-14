Book Review: Wondering About Diana’s Sister?

***

She gets her chance in The Memory Journal.

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

If you read my latest review, you know how much I loved The Memory Child by Steena Holmes. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, you can look at it here.

When I found out that there was a second book in the series, I couldn’t wait to pick it up. In The Memory Journal, we learn more about Diana’s sister Charlie. She leaves her life (and fiancé) behind in the Congo when she hears about her sister’s illness.

As much as she believed in her sister and brother-in-law’s love story, when things went downhill, she was left wondering if love was enough. She wasn’t sure if she was strong enough to carry a child and become a mother either.

As she helps to care for Diana, she has plenty of time to wonder if Marcus will be able to get past the lies that she has told him, as well as the things that she doesn’t feel comfortable talking about with anyone.

If you enjoyed Diana’s story, you will certainly enjoy reading about Charlie and her love story. Make sure that you check it out today (but only after you read Diana and Brian’s story)!

