Book Review: What Happens if You are Worried About Being a Mother?

A book review of The Memory Child by Steena Holmes.

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

When Brian finds out that his wife, Diane, is pregnant, he can’t believe his luck. His marriage has been perfect for the last twelve years, but he simply can’t wait to bring a child into his life.

However, Diana isn’t so sure. Her mother had trouble with postpartum depression and psychosis. She is worried that it could happen to her also.

The timing also isn’t ideal. Diana just got promoted at the company of her dreams, and Brian travels a lot for work. He is getting sent to London to open a new office, and he will have to be away for most of her pregnancy.

Fast-forward a year, and Diana is tickled with her baby girl, Grace. She loves to spend all of her time with Grace and taking care of her. However, her world isn’t completely perfect. Brian is stuck in London, and Diana can’t imagine leaving her baby (or her home).

As she relies on her nurse/nanny and certain family and friends reappear in Diana’s life, you quickly learn that something is not as it seems. I couldn’t put this book down, because I just had to figure out exactly what is going on with Diana, Grace, and Brian. You will be amazed at how everything turns out!

