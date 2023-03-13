Sometimes, You Find Help in the Strangest of Places

A book review of The Book Swap by JE Rowney.

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

When Laura’s husband springs a separation on her, she only has one option — to move back home with her mother. They quickly come to a new life. They spend time reading, watching television, and spending time together. In fact, Laura even takes time away from work to get her head back together.

However, the more time that she spends behind a book, the harder it is going to be when she finally decides to join the world again! When she receives a cryptic message in a book that she gets in an online book swap, she has to overcome her own fears to help a stranger.

Before that happens, she needs to figure out who needs the help and how she can do that.

I really enjoy this book. I couldn’t put it down, as Laura worked through her insecurities in order to help some stranger that may or may not be real. I think you need to give this book a whirl. You won’t regret it!

***

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

***

