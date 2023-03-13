Book Review: What Happens When Your Whole Life Changes in a Moment?

For Forester by J. Nathan tells the story of Trace and Marin.

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

Marin’s world turns upside down on the day she planned to throw her husband an elaborate bash. As she got to the hotel to help with the setup, she saw her husband get into the elevator with a woman, heading to a room. Instead of attending the party, she packs his things and changes the locks on the door.

The only problem is their little boy CJ, who desperately needs a man in his life. Determined to find a way, she runs into Trace Forester, the grown-up neighbor boy. At nineteen years old, he is no longer the boy who spent a lot of time riding his bike and skateboard around the neighborhood. Now, he is a college football star, Alabama’s wide receiver. He is also waiting to find out if he can go pro.

Though CJ and Trace start hanging out over the summer, Marin soon becomes included as they find themselves spending quite a bit of time together. Marin can’t fight her attraction, no matter how hard she tries, while Trace is excited to see the girl of his dreams give him the attention that he has always wanted.

Marin struggles with their age difference, plus her soon-to-be ex-husband is doing everything he can to keep the two of them apart. Then, Trace has to go back to school in a month.

I couldn’t put Nathan’s book down. I really couldn’t wait to figure out if Marin was going to tell Trace about the trouble they have been having with her ex. I was really hoping that their new little family was going to work out. However, distance (and exes) often complicate a relationship really quick. Another great page-turner from J. Nathan!

This review was previously published on Goodreads.

