My Journey with Delegation

Shelley Wenger

I never really thought about delegation when I started freelance writing. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hQOu_0lC0OLjC00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

I figured that I would just write as much as I could since I couldn’t really do more than that! That worked for quite a while — years in fact.

I wrote my own blogs. Usually, I would spend a day and write a month’s worth of blogs all at once.

I also wrote for BlogMutt as much as I could. My goal was to write two blog posts every weekday. I was ecstatic on the days that I was able to write more than that, though there were other days that I never even got close to my computer so it almost balanced itself out!

This worked well for me for over a year, though, in terms of businesses, mine was not very successful. However, I had a small goal. All I wanted to be able to do was make my car payment each month and that was about all I did. Any extra income was always welcome, though I considered it a successful month when I could pay for the car.

Around this time, I started dabbling in ebooks. I enjoyed writing them but everything else took up so much time. Then, I discovered Fiverr.com. For five to ten dollars, someone would format my books for both Amazon and Smashwords.

Though this could be considered delegation, I didn’t really think about it that way. I just had better things to do with my time than spend hours trying to format my book correctly.

I also hired someone to make a cover for me because for five dollars, I could have a cover that looked professionally made! It was a lot nicer than the ones that I tried to do myself. I also hired a proofreader to make sure that my books were as error-free as possible.

At the beginning of the year, I got an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I could combine my love of animals and veterinary medicine with my love of writing. Writing for DVM Multimedia was a dream come true, plus I would be making more money!

At first, I was able to keep up with all of the work, but it wasn’t long before I became overwhelmed. Anytime that you needed me, my head was behind my computer writing away. Getting paid a base salary started to look pretty bleak (and totally not what I was worth)!

After a few months, I thought about quitting. The money, though wonderful, was not worth working every spare second of every day! After talking about it with my boss, I was told to get the help I needed so I did.

Ever since I found the right person to help, my job there has been much less stressful. I am able to keep up with the supply, while having more time to focus on my other writing and my family.

My boss is happy because he is getting the content that he deserves. Laura is happy because she has a steady paycheck and as much writing as she wants. With delegation, I am able to spend more time on my e-books and I don’t have to feel stuck to my computer all day every day. I can take a day or two off here and there without worrying.

Delegation has really made my life much better!

# delegation# delegate# small business owner# getting things done# overwhelmed

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

