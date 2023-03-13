Book Review: Will the Amish Take in a Baby Born Out of Wedlock?

This series just gets better and better. Book four is no different.

With nowhere else to go, pregnant Bree turns up at an Amish farmhouse. She claims that the child belongs to their dead son, Simon. He was her best friend when he left the Amish to explore the outside world.

Simon’s parents allow Bree to stay with them, while she decides what to do. She has heard so many good things from Simon that she can’t imagine a better upbringing than the one he had. She wants them to raise her child.

In the meantime, his family is convinced that they can get her to change her mind. They will support her as she raises the child herself. However, Simon’s brother believes that she is lying, and he will do whatever it takes to get her to come clean.

Just like all of the other books in the series, I couldn’t put it down. I read it within a few days. You definitely need to check out Samantha Price and all of her books. I haven't found one that I didn’t like!

