Book Review: A Perfect Love Story

Shelley Wenger

The Kingsley family is American royalty. They have served in the military and served the public through their political service. They are also as classy as they come. 

However, it isn’t all roses. In 1967, Joseph S. Kingsley, Jr. is killed in a tragic accident and the family curse continues. His son, Joe the third, is pushed into the limelife, and struggles with it. He is a free spirit and has some of his father’s reckless attitude. 

Then, there is Cate Cooper. She also lost her father when she was young, but she didn’t have the great upbringing that Joe III did. Instead, her mother married an abusive man, and she has to learn early on how to take care of herself. She even dropped out of high school and moved out when she was discovered by a model scout when she was sixteen. That being said, she becomes a famous model, though she doesn’t feel like she belongs. 

When the two meet unexpectedly, they find out that they have an instant and intense connection. However, Cate is weary of dating the boy that she dreamed about when she was younger. She doesn’t want to get put in the spotlight and wonders what will happen when the press (and Joe) finds out where she really came from. 

Reading this book, you can’t help but root for the couple. Even though he is famous, Joe is really very normal and Cate is down-to-earth. They truly deserve each other, though there are many things that are holding them back. I truly believe that they are Meant To B and I think you will believe the same thing!

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

