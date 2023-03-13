The Work You Choose

When you are a parent who works from home, you have to work hard to find jobs that suit your lifestyle.

The ideal job is a flexible one. There are a few writing jobs that allow you to work as much as you want, whenever you have time. If life gets in the way, that is fine.

I had a job like this. A company always has plenty of clients who need good writing. I used to work exclusively there. Now, if I have some spare time, I will still pitch in and write for them.

This type of job is perfect for parents, especially those who have really young children. As your children start school, you may feel more comfortable taking on clients and meeting more deadlines.

The important part of taking on work is to make sure you don’t overbook yourself. Instead, you need to find a balance so that you can have enough work to make the amount of money that you need, but not so much that you are overwhelmed and stressed. You also don’t want to get in trouble if your child needs you.

Some jobs are just not worth it, no matter how much they pay. Be careful when choosing work. You probably don’t get to work very much, so why would you waste your time on clients and jobs that stress you out?

You also can’t forget about all of the other work that it takes to run a business. You need time for paperwork and marketing if you want to succeed. Don’t hesitate to hire help (or let your children help) if needed.

