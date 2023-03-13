Book Review: Will the Matchmaker Find the Right Couple?

Emily is determined to find someone for everyone around her, but what about someone for herself?

If you have followed any of my other reviews, you know that I am deep into Samantha Price’s Amish series, Expectant Amish Widows. I just finished the third book in the series, and I can’t wait to read the next one!

Amish Widow’s Faith tells the story of Emily and her sister Deborah. Though Deborah has just lost her husband, Emily wants to help her find another husband. This is more important to her since Deborah is about to have a baby!

Emily has helped two couples find love, and she believes that she can keep doing it. She finds herself looking for someone for Deborah, only to find another couple who may work better.

I read this book in several sittings over one day. You won’t be able to put it down, either! I have already downloaded the next one.

