Book Review: Can You Come Back into the Amish Community Once You Leave?

I recently discovered a new author that I love. Samantha Price has done it again! I first found her with her series about the Bonnet Sisters. I read them so fast I couldn't believe it.

Then, I found another series by her, the Expectant Amish Widows, and I just had to give it a try. I just finished the second one, The Pregnant Amish Widow, and I am already onto the third book. Yes, they are that good!

This one is about Grace, who left the Amish community quickly. Though she had an Amish beau, they had a falling out, and she found herself interested in an Englisher. She gave up her Amish life and followed him, eventually marrying him.

Her marriage was anything but perfect, and then he died. She had no money and nowhere to go! So, she headed back home to be with the Amish, where they welcomed her with open arms. Then, she found herself pregnant and trying to figure out what was next.

If you enjoy Amish books, you will love this series! You won’t be able to put any of them down.

