Book Review: What Happens to Pregnant Amish Widows?

Shelley Wenger

Anita never thought she would find herself pregnant and alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15srvS_0l94CL8400
Photo byShelley Wenger

I have always LOVED books about the Amish people. I recently found a new author, Samantha Price. She lured me in with a free book, which lead to reading the entire series. Now, I found another free book, as the first part of another series. And yes, I am pretty sure I will have to read that entire one too!

Anita is the main character in Amish Widow’s Hope. She never thought that she would be pregnant and alone, but she is. Her beloved husband died, and she wasn’t sure what she should do.

Lucky for her, her younger brother wanted her to join his family at their home, while she figured out what she wanted to do. So, she left her old community where she started her married life and moved back to her home community.

Unfortunately, she soon learns that her brother wants to make sure that she is taken care of in a way that she never imagined. He wants to find her another husband as soon as possible. Even worse, he isn’t the only one!

However, she is not sure that she is ready for that. She just lost her husband, and she has a baby on the way!

I finished this book last night, and I am already onto the next one!

***

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

