Book Review: What Happens to Pregnant Amish Widows?

Anita never thought she would find herself pregnant and alone.

Photo by Shelley Wenger

I have always LOVED books about the Amish people. I recently found a new author, Samantha Price. She lured me in with a free book, which lead to reading the entire series. Now, I found another free book, as the first part of another series. And yes, I am pretty sure I will have to read that entire one too!

Anita is the main character in Amish Widow’s Hope. She never thought that she would be pregnant and alone, but she is. Her beloved husband died, and she wasn’t sure what she should do.

Lucky for her, her younger brother wanted her to join his family at their home, while she figured out what she wanted to do. So, she left her old community where she started her married life and moved back to her home community.

Unfortunately, she soon learns that her brother wants to make sure that she is taken care of in a way that she never imagined. He wants to find her another husband as soon as possible. Even worse, he isn’t the only one!

However, she is not sure that she is ready for that. She just lost her husband, and she has a baby on the way!

I finished this book last night, and I am already onto the next one!

***

***

