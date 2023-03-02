Book Review: Would You Lie to Protect Your Only Child?

How far would you go to protect your beloved teenage girl? You may be willing to do more than you ever imagined!

Julie has always loved her daughter Grace. She would do anything to protect her precious child. She just can’t believe how much she truly loves her.

However, Grace has changed a lot since she has become a teenager. She hangs with a different crowd than she used to, even ditching her best friend. She is quiet and will barely talk to her mother anymore.

Julia wishes that she could just get her daughter back, only she isn’t sure how to do so.

Then, something happens that will change all of their lives. Grace comes home covered in blood, with no explanation. Her childhood best friend is in the hospital in bad shape.

Obviously, Julia can’t imagine her daughter hurting anyone, let alone the girl that she spent so much time with. However, she knows that Grace is hiding something. But does she really want to know the truth? What would happen if Grace did the unthinkable? How would both of them (and their friends) move on?

Instead, Julia stays quiet, just like Grace. Readers won’t be able to put this book down. They will race through the book to see what Grace knows and what happened to her best friend.

Once you pick up an Emma Robinson book, you are going to find yourself reaching for all of them, just like me. She writes such compelling books, you just have to find out what is going to happen in all of them! Only for my Daughter is just another one that you can’t miss (and can’t put down)!

