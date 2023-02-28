Can You Be Discriminated Against as a Working Parent?

Shelley Wenger

Though many realize that working moms are often discriminated against, the truth is that men can also face discrimination when they become parents. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRjl7_0l2P73uq00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

It is amazing to me, that working moms still face discrimination in the workplace. They are less likely to be hired and are often overlooked when it comes to getting a promotion. Since working moms are used to multitasking and getting a lot done, they can be invaluable assets to a business. They are truly great employees, and they are only looking for a chance to prove themselves. 

However, working moms aren’t the only ones with this problem. Dads can feel the same way. 

Unsure if you are facing discrimination as a working parent? Here are some signs that you may be. 

Facing questions about your family during the interview process. Because you are proud of your family, you may want to talk about them all of the time. However, potential employers have no right to ask you about them. Even if you don’t have a family yet, your employer can’t ask you whether you are planning to start one in the future (and how soon). Anything related to your family has no place in an interview. 

Many employers assume that women won’t come back from their maternity leave. Some go as far as finding a “temporary” replacement that they want to make permanent. Your employer has to hold your job for you while you are out on maternity leave. When you are ready to come back, your job needs to be there for you. 

Not allowing moms to take maternity leave. Every new mother needs a few weeks off of work in order to take care of themselves and their new little one. It takes some time to become adjusted to being a mother, and everyone deserves this time with their family. That being said, maternity leave doesn’t have to be paid, it just needs to be offered. 

Fathers also deserve some time off to help with their new families. Many employers are starting to give men off so that they can help their wives adjust to caring for an infant. Many women also need a lot of assistance as their body heals from childbirth or surgery, if they faced a c-section. Leaving them home alone right away is a scary prospect for many new mothers. 

Overlooking pregnant women, mothers, and fathers for a promotion. Some companies prefer to promote men that don’t have any children, because they worry about how much a working parent can give to their company. 

Not allowing all parents time to take care of their families. For most families, women take on the role of caring for the children. However, more and more men are becoming the primary caretakers when it comes to their children. 

These men are going to need the same thing that you give to your working mothers, including flexible schedules. They may even need to take some time off here and there when the children need them. Some companies won’t do this for working dads, and this is considered discrimination. 

Facing negative evaluations because your employer doesn’t feel like you are truly committed. Many working parents feel like they need to prove themselves over and over. They need to show their employers that they are truly dedicated to the job. 

They need to work harder than their single counterparts in order to be the best that they can be. If not, they may find themselves with bad evaluations because they feel like they are getting judged harder than the other employees. 

Getting skipped for certain assignments. Some employers pick and choose who they give certain assignments to. You may notice that they choose single people or those who don’t have a family the best assignments. However, you have a right to work on any assignment that you are qualified for. 

This may also include travel. Though most parents aren’t going to want to travel and spend days away from their children, the truth is that it is their call, and not anybody else’s. 

If you think that you are facing discrimination at work, you need to talk to someone who can help! Consult a lawyer right away, because you deserve to work at a job that you love and feel valued. You bring a lot to the table, and you shouldn’t have to work twice as hard to prove it. 

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# discrimination# discriminate# working mom# working dad# facing discrimination at work

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Book Review: What Happens to Pregnant Amish Widows?

Anita never thought she would find herself pregnant and alone. I have always LOVED books about the Amish people. I recently found a new author, Samantha Price. She lured me in with a free book, which lead to reading the entire series. Now, I found another free book, as the first part of another series. And yes, I am pretty sure I will have to read that entire one too!

Read full story

Book Review: Would You Lie to Protect Your Only Child?

How far would you go to protect your beloved teenage girl? You may be willing to do more than you ever imagined!. Julie has always loved her daughter Grace. She would do anything to protect her precious child. She just can’t believe how much she truly loves her.

Read full story

Should You File For Bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy is an option that you may be facing. If you have an unmanageable amount of debt, you may feel like you have no other options. However, that may not be the case. There are always options, depending on your situation.

Read full story

Things You Should Do to Prepare for An Adoption

Whether you are giving your baby a better life or you are looking to add a baby into your life. Adoption can be a gift. If you can’t take care of your baby, adoption is a way of giving him or her a better life. If you can’t have a child, it gives you the opportunity to have the family that you always wanted.

Read full story

Tips for Hiring a Book Promotion Company

Evеn before уоu gеt рubliѕhеd, уоu need to start рrоmоting your bооk! Because it can be confusing, many authors wonder if they should hirе a bооk promotion соmраnу.

Read full story

Best Book Promotion Sites

Onе оf the mоѕt еffесtivе wауѕ to рrоmоtе your e-book is to hаrnеѕѕ thе роwеr of the many established book рrоmоtiоn sites, tapping into thеir rеаdеrѕhiр.

Read full story

Book Review: Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord

A book review about a man and his dog. Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord is a novelette about a man and his dog, told from the point of view of Rufus. Rufus is happy. He loves his owner, Edward. They do everything together, watch movies and television while snacking on pizzas and even beef stew. Rufus doesn’t think life could get any better.

Read full story

Tips to Promote Your E-Book through E-mail Marketing

With аn е-mаil marketing list, you gеt the сhаnсе tо infоrm уоur роtеntiаl сuѕtоmеrѕ оf your nеwlу released e-bооk, in a соѕt-еffiсiеnt manner, аѕ соmраrеd tо hоw much it would соѕt you whеn uѕing nеwѕрареrѕ аnd magazines fоr publicity.

Read full story

How To Find Things To Write About Week After Week

Most people are so excited when they decide to start a blog. Their head becomes filled with ideas and topics to write about. Some even have so many ideas that they don’t know where to start.

Read full story

Tips to Cope with Unemployment

Unemployment has been at a high, especially since the pandemic. While there were still plenty of companies that could allow their employees to work from home, even more were unable to do so. Because of this, many businesses had to close unless they were considered essential. Then, there were the essential workers who had to find a way to homeschool their children while working. For some, it just wasn’t possible.

Read full story
4 comments

When You Want To Give Up

There may come a time when you really want to give up. You can’t work around your children. They are too needy. You don’t have any uninterrupted time to get any work done. As soon as you get one child a snack and sit back down, the other one needs something. Maybe they are at an age where they are far too busy.

Read full story

Book Review: Just Live by Shaan Ranae

Just Live by Shaan Ranae tells the story of survival and moving on. Desperate to get away from her abusive finance’, Kathryn James turns to desperate measures right before her wedding to the “perfect” Michael.

Read full story

How Can I Build a Direct Sales Team?

The way to make more money with a direct sales business is by building a team. However, that can be easier said than done!. Many people are afraid of being pushy when it comes to building a team. It may work for a while, but after a while, it will not. Here are some tips that may help.

Read full story

Choose the Right Pet

More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know. Veterinary technicians and veterinarians are here to help you have a long and happy life with your pet. However, before you go out and buy the first one that you see, we want to make sure that you choose the right one.

Read full story

A Quick Note About Babysitters When You Work From Home

Most people think that working from home will save them money on babysitters. While you might not hire babysitters when your business is small and just beginning, there are going to be times when you need to do things without interruptions.

Read full story

If you Struggle to Let Others In, You Need to Check Out This Book!

The Forgotten Wife by Emma Robinson will not disappoint!. Just like all of Emma Robinson’s other books, you will be grabbed in from the very first page. In The Forgotten Wife, you will meet Shelley, who is dealing with a marriage that wasn’t perfect. Her life is different than she ever imagined it would be.

Read full story

How To Find a Topic for Your Blog

It is important to find a general topic for your blog before you start worrying about writing your first post (and everyone after that). First, you need to think about your business and clients. Who is your ideal client? Who exactly are you trying to reach with your blog?

Read full story

Why Do You Need a Blog?

Here are some reasons why you need to start a blog for your business. Blogs are better for businesses than social media because your blogs are going to be found for years. Unlike Facebook and Twitter (where your posts and tweets can be lost due to all of the other posts and tweets), your blog will remain online for years (or until you remove it).

Read full story

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

My first two editions were quite popular, and I couldn’t stop myself. I want all pet owners to be as informed as possible!. If you haven’t had a chance to read my first two in the series, you can check them out right here. Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know, and More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy