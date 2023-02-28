Can You Be Discriminated Against as a Working Parent?

Though many realize that working moms are often discriminated against, the truth is that men can also face discrimination when they become parents.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

It is amazing to me, that working moms still face discrimination in the workplace. They are less likely to be hired and are often overlooked when it comes to getting a promotion. Since working moms are used to multitasking and getting a lot done, they can be invaluable assets to a business. They are truly great employees, and they are only looking for a chance to prove themselves.

However, working moms aren’t the only ones with this problem. Dads can feel the same way.

Unsure if you are facing discrimination as a working parent? Here are some signs that you may be.

Facing questions about your family during the interview process. Because you are proud of your family, you may want to talk about them all of the time. However, potential employers have no right to ask you about them. Even if you don’t have a family yet, your employer can’t ask you whether you are planning to start one in the future (and how soon). Anything related to your family has no place in an interview.

Many employers assume that women won’t come back from their maternity leave. Some go as far as finding a “temporary” replacement that they want to make permanent. Your employer has to hold your job for you while you are out on maternity leave. When you are ready to come back, your job needs to be there for you.

Not allowing moms to take maternity leave. Every new mother needs a few weeks off of work in order to take care of themselves and their new little one. It takes some time to become adjusted to being a mother, and everyone deserves this time with their family. That being said, maternity leave doesn’t have to be paid, it just needs to be offered.

Fathers also deserve some time off to help with their new families. Many employers are starting to give men off so that they can help their wives adjust to caring for an infant. Many women also need a lot of assistance as their body heals from childbirth or surgery, if they faced a c-section. Leaving them home alone right away is a scary prospect for many new mothers.

Overlooking pregnant women, mothers, and fathers for a promotion. Some companies prefer to promote men that don’t have any children, because they worry about how much a working parent can give to their company.

Not allowing all parents time to take care of their families. For most families, women take on the role of caring for the children. However, more and more men are becoming the primary caretakers when it comes to their children.

These men are going to need the same thing that you give to your working mothers, including flexible schedules. They may even need to take some time off here and there when the children need them. Some companies won’t do this for working dads, and this is considered discrimination.

Facing negative evaluations because your employer doesn’t feel like you are truly committed. Many working parents feel like they need to prove themselves over and over. They need to show their employers that they are truly dedicated to the job.

They need to work harder than their single counterparts in order to be the best that they can be. If not, they may find themselves with bad evaluations because they feel like they are getting judged harder than the other employees.

Getting skipped for certain assignments. Some employers pick and choose who they give certain assignments to. You may notice that they choose single people or those who don’t have a family the best assignments. However, you have a right to work on any assignment that you are qualified for.

This may also include travel. Though most parents aren’t going to want to travel and spend days away from their children, the truth is that it is their call, and not anybody else’s.

If you think that you are facing discrimination at work, you need to talk to someone who can help! Consult a lawyer right away, because you deserve to work at a job that you love and feel valued. You bring a lot to the table, and you shouldn’t have to work twice as hard to prove it.

