When You Want To Give Up

There may come a time when you really want to give up.

You can’t work around your children. They are too needy. You don’t have any uninterrupted time to get any work done. As soon as you get one child a snack and sit back down, the other one needs something. Maybe they are at an age where they are far too busy.

Maybe you feel like you aren’t spending enough time with your family. You always feel like you are thinking about your business and what you need to be doing, instead of just enjoying your time with them.

Many small business owners feel like they are always working. This is not necessarily a bad thing — it is good to have a successful business with plenty of clients and work. However, there are days when you just can’t keep up with the demand. It can make you (and your whole family) miserable.

Every business owner goes through a stage when they just really want to give up. But don’t most people feel this way when it comes to their day-to-day job? There are days when I question being a parent. It is really the hardest thing that I have ever done.

So what can you do when you feel this way?

You are the only one who can make the right decision, though you should involve your family in it.

Is it worth working from home? This is the big question, and it is one that has many factors. It might be worth working from home, but you may decide that you need some help, with your business, around the house, or with your children. You may also decide that you are not making enough money to really make a difference and that it is not worth it to you. There is nothing wrong with closing your business if it is not a good fit for you and your family.

Do you enjoy your business (most of the time)? What is so hard about your business right now? Why do you want to give up? Is it the work that you are doing? Is it your children? Do you simply need a break? Sometimes a weekend away from your business can give you time to decide whether or not you want to continue.

Do you need to cut back on the amount of work that you take on? Sometimes the actual work that you do in your business is the reason that you are so stressed. If you take on less work, would you be happier? Is it the type of work that you are doing causing you stress? Maybe your likes have changed a little bit and you are simply getting bored doing the work that you used to enjoy. Are your clients stressing you out? There is nothing wrong with getting rid of some work (and clients), especially if they make you want to quit. There are plenty of people that you can help, so don’t hold on to jobs and clients that make you miserable.

Would you be happier working a nine-to-five job? Some people are simply not cut out for running a business and working from home. There is nothing wrong with that, unless you keep pushing yourself to the point where you are unhappy.

Will your family stand behind you no matter what you decide? They are family, so they should stand behind you no matter what. However, there are times when a husband prefers his wife to stay home with the children. There are also times when hiring a babysitter to get some work done is simply not an option.

It is really important that you take some time before you decide to quit your business. You have put your heart and soul into building something that you can be proud of. A bad week or two should not make you throw it all away.

Instead, decide what will make you happy again. Spend time with your family. Relax and take time to think about what you love doing. If you prefer to go back to a nine-to-five job, good for you. Don’t waste any more time on a business that just stresses you out.

If you want your business to succeed, make changes. Hire help. Sign the children up for activities during the summer so that you can continue to work. Find jobs and clients that make you proud and eager to work from home. Get rid of the frustrating ones. No matter how much money you make, those jobs are simply not worth it.

I hope that your journey keeps you working from home, but if it does not, please do what makes you happy!

