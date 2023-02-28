When You Want To Give Up

Shelley Wenger

There may come a time when you really want to give up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByzWC_0l2K0USY00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You can’t work around your children. They are too needy. You don’t have any uninterrupted time to get any work done. As soon as you get one child a snack and sit back down, the other one needs something. Maybe they are at an age where they are far too busy.

Maybe you feel like you aren’t spending enough time with your family. You always feel like you are thinking about your business and what you need to be doing, instead of just enjoying your time with them.

Many small business owners feel like they are always working. This is not necessarily a bad thing — it is good to have a successful business with plenty of clients and work. However, there are days when you just can’t keep up with the demand. It can make you (and your whole family) miserable.

Every business owner goes through a stage when they just really want to give up. But don’t most people feel this way when it comes to their day-to-day job? There are days when I question being a parent. It is really the hardest thing that I have ever done.

So what can you do when you feel this way?

You are the only one who can make the right decision, though you should involve your family in it.

Is it worth working from home? This is the big question, and it is one that has many factors. It might be worth working from home, but you may decide that you need some help, with your business, around the house, or with your children. You may also decide that you are not making enough money to really make a difference and that it is not worth it to you. There is nothing wrong with closing your business if it is not a good fit for you and your family.

Do you enjoy your business (most of the time)? What is so hard about your business right now? Why do you want to give up? Is it the work that you are doing? Is it your children? Do you simply need a break? Sometimes a weekend away from your business can give you time to decide whether or not you want to continue.

Do you need to cut back on the amount of work that you take on? Sometimes the actual work that you do in your business is the reason that you are so stressed. If you take on less work, would you be happier? Is it the type of work that you are doing causing you stress? Maybe your likes have changed a little bit and you are simply getting bored doing the work that you used to enjoy. Are your clients stressing you out? There is nothing wrong with getting rid of some work (and clients), especially if they make you want to quit. There are plenty of people that you can help, so don’t hold on to jobs and clients that make you miserable.

Would you be happier working a nine-to-five job? Some people are simply not cut out for running a business and working from home. There is nothing wrong with that, unless you keep pushing yourself to the point where you are unhappy.

Will your family stand behind you no matter what you decide? They are family, so they should stand behind you no matter what. However, there are times when a husband prefers his wife to stay home with the children. There are also times when hiring a babysitter to get some work done is simply not an option.

It is really important that you take some time before you decide to quit your business. You have put your heart and soul into building something that you can be proud of. A bad week or two should not make you throw it all away.

Instead, decide what will make you happy again. Spend time with your family. Relax and take time to think about what you love doing. If you prefer to go back to a nine-to-five job, good for you. Don’t waste any more time on a business that just stresses you out.

If you want your business to succeed, make changes. Hire help. Sign the children up for activities during the summer so that you can continue to work. Find jobs and clients that make you proud and eager to work from home. Get rid of the frustrating ones. No matter how much money you make, those jobs are simply not worth it.

I hope that your journey keeps you working from home, but if it does not, please do what makes you happy!

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# working from home# work from home# working from home mom# work from home mom# small business owner

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Book Review: What Happens to Pregnant Amish Widows?

Anita never thought she would find herself pregnant and alone. I have always LOVED books about the Amish people. I recently found a new author, Samantha Price. She lured me in with a free book, which lead to reading the entire series. Now, I found another free book, as the first part of another series. And yes, I am pretty sure I will have to read that entire one too!

Read full story

Book Review: Would You Lie to Protect Your Only Child?

How far would you go to protect your beloved teenage girl? You may be willing to do more than you ever imagined!. Julie has always loved her daughter Grace. She would do anything to protect her precious child. She just can’t believe how much she truly loves her.

Read full story

Should You File For Bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy is an option that you may be facing. If you have an unmanageable amount of debt, you may feel like you have no other options. However, that may not be the case. There are always options, depending on your situation.

Read full story

Things You Should Do to Prepare for An Adoption

Whether you are giving your baby a better life or you are looking to add a baby into your life. Adoption can be a gift. If you can’t take care of your baby, adoption is a way of giving him or her a better life. If you can’t have a child, it gives you the opportunity to have the family that you always wanted.

Read full story

Tips for Hiring a Book Promotion Company

Evеn before уоu gеt рubliѕhеd, уоu need to start рrоmоting your bооk! Because it can be confusing, many authors wonder if they should hirе a bооk promotion соmраnу.

Read full story

Best Book Promotion Sites

Onе оf the mоѕt еffесtivе wауѕ to рrоmоtе your e-book is to hаrnеѕѕ thе роwеr of the many established book рrоmоtiоn sites, tapping into thеir rеаdеrѕhiр.

Read full story

Book Review: Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord

A book review about a man and his dog. Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord is a novelette about a man and his dog, told from the point of view of Rufus. Rufus is happy. He loves his owner, Edward. They do everything together, watch movies and television while snacking on pizzas and even beef stew. Rufus doesn’t think life could get any better.

Read full story

Tips to Promote Your E-Book through E-mail Marketing

With аn е-mаil marketing list, you gеt the сhаnсе tо infоrm уоur роtеntiаl сuѕtоmеrѕ оf your nеwlу released e-bооk, in a соѕt-еffiсiеnt manner, аѕ соmраrеd tо hоw much it would соѕt you whеn uѕing nеwѕрареrѕ аnd magazines fоr publicity.

Read full story

How To Find Things To Write About Week After Week

Most people are so excited when they decide to start a blog. Their head becomes filled with ideas and topics to write about. Some even have so many ideas that they don’t know where to start.

Read full story

Tips to Cope with Unemployment

Unemployment has been at a high, especially since the pandemic. While there were still plenty of companies that could allow their employees to work from home, even more were unable to do so. Because of this, many businesses had to close unless they were considered essential. Then, there were the essential workers who had to find a way to homeschool their children while working. For some, it just wasn’t possible.

Read full story
4 comments

Can You Be Discriminated Against as a Working Parent?

Though many realize that working moms are often discriminated against, the truth is that men can also face discrimination when they become parents. It is amazing to me, that working moms still face discrimination in the workplace. They are less likely to be hired and are often overlooked when it comes to getting a promotion. Since working moms are used to multitasking and getting a lot done, they can be invaluable assets to a business. They are truly great employees, and they are only looking for a chance to prove themselves.

Read full story

Book Review: Just Live by Shaan Ranae

Just Live by Shaan Ranae tells the story of survival and moving on. Desperate to get away from her abusive finance’, Kathryn James turns to desperate measures right before her wedding to the “perfect” Michael.

Read full story

How Can I Build a Direct Sales Team?

The way to make more money with a direct sales business is by building a team. However, that can be easier said than done!. Many people are afraid of being pushy when it comes to building a team. It may work for a while, but after a while, it will not. Here are some tips that may help.

Read full story

Choose the Right Pet

More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know. Veterinary technicians and veterinarians are here to help you have a long and happy life with your pet. However, before you go out and buy the first one that you see, we want to make sure that you choose the right one.

Read full story

A Quick Note About Babysitters When You Work From Home

Most people think that working from home will save them money on babysitters. While you might not hire babysitters when your business is small and just beginning, there are going to be times when you need to do things without interruptions.

Read full story

If you Struggle to Let Others In, You Need to Check Out This Book!

The Forgotten Wife by Emma Robinson will not disappoint!. Just like all of Emma Robinson’s other books, you will be grabbed in from the very first page. In The Forgotten Wife, you will meet Shelley, who is dealing with a marriage that wasn’t perfect. Her life is different than she ever imagined it would be.

Read full story

How To Find a Topic for Your Blog

It is important to find a general topic for your blog before you start worrying about writing your first post (and everyone after that). First, you need to think about your business and clients. Who is your ideal client? Who exactly are you trying to reach with your blog?

Read full story

Why Do You Need a Blog?

Here are some reasons why you need to start a blog for your business. Blogs are better for businesses than social media because your blogs are going to be found for years. Unlike Facebook and Twitter (where your posts and tweets can be lost due to all of the other posts and tweets), your blog will remain online for years (or until you remove it).

Read full story

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

My first two editions were quite popular, and I couldn’t stop myself. I want all pet owners to be as informed as possible!. If you haven’t had a chance to read my first two in the series, you can check them out right here. Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know, and More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy