Book Review: Just Live by Shaan Ranae

Photo by Shelley Wenger

Just Live by Shaan Ranae tells the story of survival and moving on. Desperate to get away from her abusive finance’, Kathryn James turns to desperate measures right before her wedding to the “perfect” Michael.

Michael has quite the power over Kathryn. He knows just how to upset her with one look, as well as leave marks behind that no one will ever see! Kathryn can’t imagine how her life turned out so different from the fairy tales she had always read about.

But, with the help of an old friend, she finds a way to escape. Sylvie’s parting words, “just live,” running through her head, Kathryn runs in the dead of the night, with flames lighting up the dark sky. She knew that the only way she could get away was through death, so she did what she had to do: she faked one!

While on the run, she meets a man who is destined to change her mind. A sweet old soul, Jaz finds an excuse to talk to the beautiful girl standing before him. The chemistry between them is undeniable — though barely broken up with Michael, Kathryn feels that it is too soon. At least, they can share a car ride for a couple of hours and enjoy each other’s company.

Kathryn learns a lot about herself as she drives across the country away from Michael. Jaz helps her open up and let someone else in. However, the timing may not be right, and Kathryn spends her days terrified that Michael is going to find her anyway.

I loved this book and can’t wait to see if Ranae has any more!

