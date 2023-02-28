How Can I Build a Direct Sales Team?

The way to make more money with a direct sales business is by building a team. However, that can be easier said than done!

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Many people are afraid of being pushy when it comes to building a team. It may work for a while, but after a while, it will not. Here are some tips that may help.

Instead of thinking that you are pushing the opportunity, think of it as sharing! You are sharing the ability to make some extra money in your spare time. Maybe you are telling others that they can stay at home with their children while helping to support those they love.

Share the opportunity with them! Let them know how it has helped you and your family and they might just listen. Show them how easy it is to have a successful party, and they just might join you.

Don’t brag about how well you are doing. This will turn people away from you. Though confidence is great, bragging and boasting is not the way to get more people on your team.

Don’t build your team for yourself — do it for them! If working in direct sales worked for you, it can work for others. Tell people how it has made your family’s life better and see if they could use some extra money. Think about others who would enjoy getting out of the house and having some fun.

Tell everyone that you know about your great opportunity. The more people you tell (even if you get a no), the more likely you will find a new team member. You might have to hear several people say that they are not interested in the opportunity for each person who is. It is a numbers game when it comes to recruiting.

Let everyone know how much fun it is to have a party. Let them know how lucky you feel! If you are enthusiastic, you may have a successful team before you know it!

***

