More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Veterinary technicians and veterinarians are here to help you have a long and happy life with your pet. However, before you go out and buy the first one that you see, we want to make sure that you choose the right one.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right pet for you and your family.

Look closely at your lifestyle. If you are busy running around from one activity to another, you are not going to have time for a dog that needs to spend hours outside running and getting his or her energy out.

If you live on a farm, you are probably going to want a dog that wants to be out with you all of the time. A smaller dog may get in the way of a tractor, so it might not be the best pet for you. However, if you live in a small apartment, a small dog might have plenty of room to exercise!

Dogs aren’t the only pets to consider. A cat may be the perfect companion for you. They don’t need much — food, water, and a clean litter pan. Even if you work outside of the home for hours at a time, they would be content until you get home. They are not as social as dogs, so they make great pets for those who are really busy.

You also need to remember that some pets need more grooming than others. Many small breed dogs and Doodles need to be groomed regularly. Besides visiting the groomer several times a year, they often need to be brushed regularly. You may need to carve out some time every week to keep your furry dog looking nice.

Long-haired cats are the same way. Though you may not take them to the groomer, you are going to need to devote some time every week in order to keep their coats as nice as possible.

As well as activity. Some dogs are going to need a lot more activity than others. Puppies are going to need to go out multiple times a day, both to use the bathroom and play. Older dogs may not want to go out as often, so if you aren’t home as much, an older dog may be better for you.

It is important to know that there is no such thing as a fully hypoallergenic dog or cat. Dogs and cats spread allergy-causing proteins through their saliva and urine. It also sticks to their fur, which may make a fluffy dog or cat the wrong pet for a person who has allergies.

However, there are some breeds that don’t shed as much, though they may still bother someone with allergies. There are also hairless options, though they aren’t very common.

You also need to make sure that you train your pet, especially dogs! In the veterinary field, we are seeing more and more young adult dogs that are out of control at the veterinarian. COVID kept everyone at home, and they were not able to socialize their dogs properly. They only know the safety of their home and owner.

However, there is no excuse for these dogs to be bad on a leash and unhandable. You need to play with your new dog’s ears and feet, so that he or she will let us clean his or her ears and trim the nails.

Before you go out and get your next pet, you really need to make sure that you choose wisely. You need to look closely at your lifestyle to determine what is the best pet for you. You can’t get a dog that needs to run off plenty of energy, when you live in a small apartment and don’t have time for multiple walks a day.

In fact, a dog might not be your best bet. Instead, you may want to get two cats, so that they can keep each other company while you are living your life! You also need to realize that there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic pet! Though some won't bother your allergies as much as others, the truth is all pets have proteins that will cause allergic reactions.

Once you do get a pet, you need to make sure that you train him or her! Too many dogs are out of control at the veterinary office, scared of everything because they have never been exposed to anything (or anyone). You need to make sure that your dog is able to walk on a leash and is used to being handled, especially ears and feet.

Don’t want to miss any? Here is the full list from the series:

Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

Missed the first series? You can check them out here:

The original: Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The second part: More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The third part: Even More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The last one (I think): Some More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.