Choose the Right Pet

Shelley Wenger

More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1medfQ_0l2IydvM00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Veterinary technicians and veterinarians are here to help you have a long and happy life with your pet. However, before you go out and buy the first one that you see, we want to make sure that you choose the right one. 

Here are some tips to help you choose the right pet for you and your family. 

Look closely at your lifestyle. If you are busy running around from one activity to another, you are not going to have time for a dog that needs to spend hours outside running and getting his or her energy out. 

If you live on a farm, you are probably going to want a dog that wants to be out with you all of the time. A smaller dog may get in the way of a tractor, so it might not be the best pet for you. However, if you live in a small apartment, a small dog might have plenty of room to exercise! 

Dogs aren’t the only pets to consider. A cat may be the perfect companion for you. They don’t need much — food, water, and a clean litter pan. Even if you work outside of the home for hours at a time, they would be content until you get home. They are not as social as dogs, so they make great pets for those who are really busy. 

You also need to remember that some pets need more grooming than others. Many small breed dogs and Doodles need to be groomed regularly. Besides visiting the groomer several times a year, they often need to be brushed regularly. You may need to carve out some time every week to keep your furry dog looking nice. 

Long-haired cats are the same way. Though you may not take them to the groomer, you are going to need to devote some time every week in order to keep their coats as nice as possible. 

As well as activity. Some dogs are going to need a lot more activity than others. Puppies are going to need to go out multiple times a day, both to use the bathroom and play. Older dogs may not want to go out as often, so if you aren’t home as much, an older dog may be better for you. 

It is important to know that there is no such thing as a fully hypoallergenic dog or cat. Dogs and cats spread allergy-causing proteins through their saliva and urine. It also sticks to their fur, which may make a fluffy dog or cat the wrong pet for a person who has allergies. 

However, there are some breeds that don’t shed as much, though they may still bother someone with allergies. There are also hairless options, though they aren’t very common. 

You also need to make sure that you train your pet, especially dogs! In the veterinary field, we are seeing more and more young adult dogs that are out of control at the veterinarian. COVID kept everyone at home, and they were not able to socialize their dogs properly. They only know the safety of their home and owner. 

However, there is no excuse for these dogs to be bad on a leash and unhandable. You need to play with your new dog’s ears and feet, so that he or she will let us clean his or her ears and trim the nails. 

Before you go out and get your next pet, you really need to make sure that you choose wisely. You need to look closely at your lifestyle to determine what is the best pet for you. You can’t get a dog that needs to run off plenty of energy, when you live in a small apartment and don’t have time for multiple walks a day. 

In fact, a dog might not be your best bet. Instead, you may want to get two cats, so that they can keep each other company while you are living your life! You also need to realize that there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic pet! Though some won't bother your allergies as much as others, the truth is all pets have proteins that will cause allergic reactions. 

Once you do get a pet, you need to make sure that you train him or her! Too many dogs are out of control at the veterinary office, scared of everything because they have never been exposed to anything (or anyone). You need to make sure that your dog is able to walk on a leash and is used to being handled, especially ears and feet. 

Don’t want to miss any? Here is the full list from the series: 

Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

Missed the first series? You can check them out here:

The original: Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The second part: More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The third part: Even More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The last one (I think): Some More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# veterinary medicine# vet tech# veterinary technician# veterinarian# pet owner

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Book Review: What Happens to Pregnant Amish Widows?

Anita never thought she would find herself pregnant and alone. I have always LOVED books about the Amish people. I recently found a new author, Samantha Price. She lured me in with a free book, which lead to reading the entire series. Now, I found another free book, as the first part of another series. And yes, I am pretty sure I will have to read that entire one too!

Read full story

Book Review: Would You Lie to Protect Your Only Child?

How far would you go to protect your beloved teenage girl? You may be willing to do more than you ever imagined!. Julie has always loved her daughter Grace. She would do anything to protect her precious child. She just can’t believe how much she truly loves her.

Read full story

Should You File For Bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy is an option that you may be facing. If you have an unmanageable amount of debt, you may feel like you have no other options. However, that may not be the case. There are always options, depending on your situation.

Read full story

Things You Should Do to Prepare for An Adoption

Whether you are giving your baby a better life or you are looking to add a baby into your life. Adoption can be a gift. If you can’t take care of your baby, adoption is a way of giving him or her a better life. If you can’t have a child, it gives you the opportunity to have the family that you always wanted.

Read full story

Tips for Hiring a Book Promotion Company

Evеn before уоu gеt рubliѕhеd, уоu need to start рrоmоting your bооk! Because it can be confusing, many authors wonder if they should hirе a bооk promotion соmраnу.

Read full story

Best Book Promotion Sites

Onе оf the mоѕt еffесtivе wауѕ to рrоmоtе your e-book is to hаrnеѕѕ thе роwеr of the many established book рrоmоtiоn sites, tapping into thеir rеаdеrѕhiр.

Read full story

Book Review: Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord

A book review about a man and his dog. Dogged by Love by Holly Tierney-Bedord is a novelette about a man and his dog, told from the point of view of Rufus. Rufus is happy. He loves his owner, Edward. They do everything together, watch movies and television while snacking on pizzas and even beef stew. Rufus doesn’t think life could get any better.

Read full story

Tips to Promote Your E-Book through E-mail Marketing

With аn е-mаil marketing list, you gеt the сhаnсе tо infоrm уоur роtеntiаl сuѕtоmеrѕ оf your nеwlу released e-bооk, in a соѕt-еffiсiеnt manner, аѕ соmраrеd tо hоw much it would соѕt you whеn uѕing nеwѕрареrѕ аnd magazines fоr publicity.

Read full story

How To Find Things To Write About Week After Week

Most people are so excited when they decide to start a blog. Their head becomes filled with ideas and topics to write about. Some even have so many ideas that they don’t know where to start.

Read full story

Tips to Cope with Unemployment

Unemployment has been at a high, especially since the pandemic. While there were still plenty of companies that could allow their employees to work from home, even more were unable to do so. Because of this, many businesses had to close unless they were considered essential. Then, there were the essential workers who had to find a way to homeschool their children while working. For some, it just wasn’t possible.

Read full story
4 comments

Can You Be Discriminated Against as a Working Parent?

Though many realize that working moms are often discriminated against, the truth is that men can also face discrimination when they become parents. It is amazing to me, that working moms still face discrimination in the workplace. They are less likely to be hired and are often overlooked when it comes to getting a promotion. Since working moms are used to multitasking and getting a lot done, they can be invaluable assets to a business. They are truly great employees, and they are only looking for a chance to prove themselves.

Read full story

When You Want To Give Up

There may come a time when you really want to give up. You can’t work around your children. They are too needy. You don’t have any uninterrupted time to get any work done. As soon as you get one child a snack and sit back down, the other one needs something. Maybe they are at an age where they are far too busy.

Read full story

Book Review: Just Live by Shaan Ranae

Just Live by Shaan Ranae tells the story of survival and moving on. Desperate to get away from her abusive finance’, Kathryn James turns to desperate measures right before her wedding to the “perfect” Michael.

Read full story

How Can I Build a Direct Sales Team?

The way to make more money with a direct sales business is by building a team. However, that can be easier said than done!. Many people are afraid of being pushy when it comes to building a team. It may work for a while, but after a while, it will not. Here are some tips that may help.

Read full story

A Quick Note About Babysitters When You Work From Home

Most people think that working from home will save them money on babysitters. While you might not hire babysitters when your business is small and just beginning, there are going to be times when you need to do things without interruptions.

Read full story

If you Struggle to Let Others In, You Need to Check Out This Book!

The Forgotten Wife by Emma Robinson will not disappoint!. Just like all of Emma Robinson’s other books, you will be grabbed in from the very first page. In The Forgotten Wife, you will meet Shelley, who is dealing with a marriage that wasn’t perfect. Her life is different than she ever imagined it would be.

Read full story

How To Find a Topic for Your Blog

It is important to find a general topic for your blog before you start worrying about writing your first post (and everyone after that). First, you need to think about your business and clients. Who is your ideal client? Who exactly are you trying to reach with your blog?

Read full story

Why Do You Need a Blog?

Here are some reasons why you need to start a blog for your business. Blogs are better for businesses than social media because your blogs are going to be found for years. Unlike Facebook and Twitter (where your posts and tweets can be lost due to all of the other posts and tweets), your blog will remain online for years (or until you remove it).

Read full story

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

My first two editions were quite popular, and I couldn’t stop myself. I want all pet owners to be as informed as possible!. If you haven’t had a chance to read my first two in the series, you can check them out right here. Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know, and More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy