A Quick Note About Babysitters When You Work From Home

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Most people think that working from home will save them money on babysitters. While you might not hire babysitters when your business is small and just beginning, there are going to be times when you need to do things without interruptions.

Phone calls and conference calls cannot be made in the presence of children. It is simply not professional to have a whining and crying child in the background. You may have a deadline that can’t be missed and the only way that you can get it finished is with complete peace and quiet.

There are also going to be days when you are really struggling to get anything done in your business with your children by your side. Whether someone didn’t sleep well or your children are extra needy that day, you might need a babysitter so you can at least have an hour or two of uninterrupted work.

Though many people don’t want to hire babysitters, there is nothing wrong with having some help once in a while (or even daily). There are times when it is just not worth trying to watch your children while you try to get work done.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.