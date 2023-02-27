If you Struggle to Let Others In, You Need to Check Out This Book!

The Forgotten Wife by Emma Robinson will not disappoint!

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

Just like all of Emma Robinson’s other books, you will be grabbed in from the very first page. In The Forgotten Wife, you will meet Shelley, who is dealing with a marriage that wasn’t perfect. Her life is different than she ever imagined it would be.

She acts as normally as possible, going to and from work. Yet, she spends every evening at home alone. She doesn’t let anyone into her world, not like she used to.

However, the house beside her gets sold, and she finds herself with new neighbors. The happy couple seems to have everything that Shelley may have wanted, including a new baby. Lara is expecting!

The truth is that Shelley did everything that she could to avoid the happy couple. Only Lara had other ideas. She finds herself leaning on Shelley more and more as the days go by.

Once the two women open up, they realize that they have more in common than they ever imagined! Lara helps Shelley come out of her shell and try to find a way to live again.

***

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.