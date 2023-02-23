What You Need to Divide When Going Through a Divorce

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Getting a divorce can be challenging. You will be amazed at the things that you need to split between you and your spouse! The quicker that you are able to divide your possessions, the sooner that you can move on!

So, what do you need to divide as you go through your divorce? Here are some things that you may or may not consider dividing.

The property that you own together. It helps to come up with a list of everything that you own together. This may include your home and other real estate, though you also need to think about the things that are in your home! You are going to have to divide up the furniture that you have in your home. You are going to have to decide who is going to keep what vehicle.

However, you can’t forget about your money. You are going to end up dividing the money that you have in your bank account as well as your savings. Don’t forget about your retirement funds, stocks, and any bonds that you may have together. If you have a business, you are going to have to divide that up as well.

The property that is just yours alone. You may have brought some things into the marriage, like a home or vehicle. This should stay with you since you had it before you got married.

However, you are also going to want to think about any gifts that you were given throughout the marriage, especially family heirlooms and other things that mean a lot to you. If you bought an expensive piece of artwork or jewelry, you may want to keep that too!

Then, it is time to get your documents into order. Before you meet with a lawyer, you are going to need to make sure that you have everything that you need. This includes:

Your marriage license

If you had a prenuptial agreement, you need to bring this along

Information about the real estate that you own, including deeds, appraisals, and any mortgage that you currently have.

Tax returns for the last few years

Property tax statements

Bank statements

Any retirement accounts, stocks, and bond information

Monthly bills that need to be paid including credit card statements, gas and electric bills, and anything else that you pay every month.

Health insurance information

Life insurance policies

Automobile insurance policies

Wills and end-of-life information, including the power of attorneys and advanced health care directives

The actual splitting up of possessions can be very overwhelming. Though you may only think about who is going to keep the house or if you should just sell it, there are many other things to split, such as your furniture and the money in your bank accounts. You shouldn’t forget about retirement funds, stocks, and bonds. Everything needs to be divided evenly, so that everyone is happy.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.