How to Work Around Teenagers

Shelley Wenger

How to work around your children when you work from home.

Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You are now the parent of a teenager (or two). Hopefully by now, they can take care of themselves and are on their way to becoming a responsible adults.

Teenagers bring a whole new level of parenting. They are experimenting and trying to grow into adults. They want to make their own decisions, which can really test a parent’s patients.

The Good:

Teenagers can become very good helpers, especially if they are interested in becoming their own bosses. They are also very tech savvy and can be very helpful with the internet, your website, and social media marketing.

Teenagers should be able to help around the house. They can help with dinner (or make it), do laundry, and help with cleaning so that you can use that extra time to focus on your business.

Once they are able to drive, they can run errands, like going to the store for a few things. Some are responsible enough to drive their younger brothers and sisters different places, giving you extra time. Even if they are not too responsible, you won’t have to waste hours driving them everywhere. They can simply take themselves!

Most teenagers are still in school, so you still have hours to focus on your work. It is really important that you utilize this time.

The Bad:

If you know any teenager, you should know all about teenage angst. Many are mouthy and quick to talk back. They may question your judgment constantly, convinced that they know better than you. Though they are trying to become independent, it can really test your patience while they are doing so.

Some teenagers are just lazy. They won’t be helpful at all, neither at home nor in your business. They may require even more work than toddlers if they are getting into trouble. Some need a constant watch to ensure that they are behaving the way that they should.

Working Around Children This Age:

Though it might not feel like it, you can have a very successful business with a teenager (or two) in your home. First, you need to utilize the time when they are in school. Work as hard as you can, and hopefully, you can get it all done before they get home.

When they are home (in the evenings and during the summer), utilize them. Ask them to help, either around the house or with your business. They may even want to take over making dinner or cleaning for you. They might enjoy watching their younger siblings, giving you even more time to work on your business.

If your child is really talented, use it to your advantage. If he or she is really good at designing websites, give them free reign on yours. Ask if they want to design others and integrate them into your business (or help them start their own).

If your child is able to drive, ask them to run errands for you. Ask them to take the other children when they need to go somewhere else. Give them extra freedom to drive themselves to get together with their friends.

***

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

