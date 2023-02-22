How To Work Around School-Age Children

Shelley Wenger

How to work around your children when you work from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOoTw_0kw3a28e00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You may have been dreaming of this day, whether you started your business around your children or your children came after you started a successful business. Your children are going to be in school all day long, giving you some long overdue time to work on your business.

The Good:

The best part of school-age children is the fact that they are in school all day long, giving you several hours of uninterrupted time to work.

They are also growing up and can be taught to respect your business. You can let them know that a closed door means you can’t be interrupted unless there is an emergency.

They are also old enough to help around the house and with your business. They can help with laundry and cleaning, giving you more time to work on your business. Many are also old enough to help by stuffing envelopes, filing papers, and other small tasks. As your children grow, they might become really helpful.

The Bad:

The worst part of school-age children is that you get used to having the morning and afternoon to work on your business. When school is out for the summer, you may be scrambling to keep up with your business. You will definitely need to re-learn how to work around your children when they are home.

School-age children get bored more easily at this age. Once school is out, many children hate to stay home. Instead, they want to go to the pool and meet up with their friends. This can really put a damper on your productivity if you are constantly running your children around.

Working Around Children This Age:

The best thing that you can do to work around school age children is to utilize school time. Have a plan every day so that, hopefully, you can get everything done that you need to while your child is in school.

During the summer, you may want to find summer camps that your child is interested in so that you can still have a little time. It will be worth the price to get some uninterrupted work time. If summer camp is not an option, you may want to hire a helper so that you can still get some work done. This will help you, and your child will have fun.

You may also be lucky enough to find another mother to help. You can watch both children for a few hours in exchange for the same. This won’t cost you anything

You should continue to work on your child’s independence. Young children can make their own lunch, fetch drinks and snacks for themselves, and do other tasks instead of always coming to get you to do it for them. They should also be able to play by themselves quietly.

Children this age can also be taught that your work is just as important as those parents who leave for work. Teach them that they are not allowed to interrupt you when the door is closed. Teach them to play quietly so that you can get work done.

Your children may also learn that if they let you get some work done, you may be able to do something fun together. This can be a great incentive for you both! Go to the park or for a hike and enjoy the summer together after you catch up on your work.

You may also want to let your children “work” with you. Put their coloring books in your office and give them their own space to get their work done. You can even give them some paper, staples, glue, and other supplies so that they can “work” right beside you.

If your children are responsible, they can help with your business. You might let your children stuff envelopes, put stamps on them, or other simple tasks that they can do. You just might find out that your child is an asset to your business.

***

