How to Work Around Preschool/Kindergarten Age Children

How to work around your children when you work from home.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Your child is growing up and getting ready for school. This transition can be very hard for both children and parents, even though you may be really excited to have some more time to do whatever you want to.

The Good:

Your child is growing up. Hopefully, he or she is getting more independent. He or she can probably do simple tasks like getting dressed or going to the bathroom on their own. If you feel comfortable, he or she can even get drinks and snacks when needed. This can be great because you won’t have to walk away from your business every time that your child needs something.

At this time, children usually start preschool and Kindergarten. This usually leaves you with a few hours of uninterrupted time to focus on your business. Your business can really start to grow when you aren’t worrying about your children.

The Bad:

Children who are starting preschool and Kindergarten are still going to need a lot of attention. They can’t do everything themselves, so you will still spend plenty of time taking care of your child.

If you do take your child to preschool or Kindergarten, it can also be a lot of work. You will probably have to drive your child to school in the morning and pick him or her up when it is over. Though you may like the quiet time, it can take precious time to drive your child back and forth to school several times a week.

Your child will also start to make friends in school. You will have to meet new parents, their children, and arrange play dates so your child to socialize with others his or her age. This can be quite time-consuming, especially if your child loves the attention of others.

Your child may also become interested in sports and other afterschool activities. You may have to decide what to sign your child up for. He or she doesn’t need to do everything that he or she wants. You can set a limit, especially so you have time to work on your business.

Working Around Children This Age:

Once school starts, you can really grow your business. You will have hours of quiet time to focus while he or she is in school.

If your child naps, you can still use that time too. Young school children still need plenty of sleep, so you can work before he or she wakes up or after bedtime.

You can also start to teach your child independence. Your child can get his or her own drinks and snacks, as long as you have them handy.

Your child may also learn to play on his or her own. Some play quite well for hours by themselves.

You may also want to have special toys that your child can play with when you are working. These toys are kept away until they are needed, so that your child will be excited to play with them. In emergencies, you can use the television or video games. However, it is best not to rely on them.

I personally bought a laptop so I can work outside while my children play. Though I may move several times a day, I am close enough to watch them while still getting plenty of work done.

Some children like to help their parents, so you might find something that your child could do to help. Can he or she put stamps on the mail for you? How about organizing something in your office? If your child is not really helpful (like most children this age), you can just give your child a fake phone and some paper and let him or her pretend to be working too!

Play dates, though they can be a pain, are a good time to get some work done. You might find another mother who will take your child so that you have some time to work. However, you need to return the favor and watch her child. She deserves some quiet time too!

Once you get used to your child being in school and getting some work done, you may have trouble adjusting when summer time comes. You may want to hire a helper so that you can still get a few hours of uninterrupted work time during the week. There is nothing wrong with hiring a babysitter. Your children may even really enjoy their time with one. They can do all sorts of fun things, and be out of your hair!

