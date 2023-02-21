Book Review: Doesn't a Widower Have a Chance to Move On?

Life has to move on, even for those who have lost their husband.

Photo by Shelley Wenger

Lynn Danfort was devastated when her husband Gary was killed in the line of duty. She turned to their best friend and Gary’s partner, Ryder Matthews. However, he turned and left town.

So, Lynn did what she had to do. She took care of her young children and moved on with her life. Three years later, Ryder, returns to town and changes everything!

Lynn is busy running her own business and trying to take care of her children. She doesn’t even have time to take care of herself, let alone let Ryder back into her life. However, he isn’t going to give up!

Lynn has to figure out if she is ready to love again or even if Ryder is the one that she wants to love. Besides, since both of them loved Gary, is that going to make the situation better or worse?

I flew through Macomber’s classic For All My Tomorrows. In fact, I read it in one day! You won’t want to put it down, either.

