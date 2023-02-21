Book Review: What If Your First Love Came Back to Town?

Who would you choose — your family or your first love?

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

Just the Way You Are by Barbara Freethy tells the story of two sisters, Alli and Tessa who haven’t spoken in years. However, when their grandmother becomes ill, Tessa quickly rushes home, though she isn’t sure what she is going to find when she gets there!

You see Alli and Tessa quit talking because of a boy. Tessa fell in love with Sam first, yet Alli had a child and built a life with him. However, she is still living in the shadow of her sister, thinking that she is the whole reason that Tessa and Sam aren’t together.

When Tessa comes back to town, Sam faces a choice. Does he want to go back to his first love and travel the world with her? Or stay with his wife and family? He feels something for Tessa, but what is it? Does he truly love his wife best (even though he can’t say it out loud)?

I couldn’t put this book down. Freethy did it again. She created a book that you just have to devour to find out what is going to happen at the end!

***

***

