How to Work Around a Toddler

Shelley Wenger

How to work around your children when you work from home.

Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Congratulations. Your beautiful baby has grown into a toddler — a fast acting, crazy little human being. This time can be really special as you can learn to communicate, play, and interact with each other. However, it can also be very difficult as toddlers are learning how to express their feelings. This can lead to many temper tantrums when you don’t understand exactly what he or she wants.

The Good:

Toddlerhood can be a wonderful time. You can finally start to communicate with your child. It is also an exciting time because everything is new. It is amazing to watch your child experience all of the new things in his or her life.

The good thing about working around toddlers is that they still require a lot of sleep. Many still take one or two naps a day and still sleep all night. This gives you plenty of uninterrupted time to sleep and work.

The Bad:

I really think that toddlers can be the hardest to work around. They require a lot of attention all day long. Some days, it might feel like the only thing you do is feed your child (and chase him or her around).

Toddlers also know what they want, and they want it immediately. They struggle with learning to communicate. Temper tantrums can be a daily part of life as your child tries to tell you what he or she wants. This time is often called the terrible twos for a reason, though I seriously think three is just as bad (if not worse).

They also need constant supervision so that they don’t get into any trouble. They really know how to push boundaries as they learn what they can and cannot do. They climb things that they shouldn’t. They get into tiny places that are hard to get out of. They break things (even daily).

Toddlers are very needy. They need stimulation as they learn about the world around them. Someone has to entertain them. They need toys and things to keep them content, though they still might not be happy. It can be really hard to concentrate on your business when you are trying to play with your toddler all day long.

Many toddlers quit napping, which can be one of the best times for you to work. Many business owners struggle when they no longer have an hour or two (or more) of uninterrupted time to work while their child sleeps. They may have to get up earlier or work later at night just to catch up on that missed time.

Most families start to think about adding to their family when their first one is just a few months old. They want their children to be close in age so that they can play and entertain each other.

Pregnancy with a toddler brings a whole new set of adventures. Not only do you have to entertain your child constantly, but you have to deal with the complications of pregnancy. You may feel nauseous and have no energy. Working on your business seems like the last thing that you would want to do.

Working Around Children This Age:

Though it doesn’t feel like it, you can work around your toddler. It just takes some skills, quick thinking, and lots of hard work!

If you are a lucky one who has a toddler who still naps, utilize that time. If not, toddlers still require quite a bit of sleep so you should be able to get up early and work on your business. If you are a night owl, you can work after you put him or her to bed. It helps if you know exactly what you need to do when you have time to work. Have things ready and organized so you can just get started (even if you just have a half of an hour)!

You can work around toddlers! Many business owners keep special toys that they only get out when they need to get a few things done. The children get so excited about the new toys that they play contently. This may work if you need to send some e-mails or something like that, but you really need to save phone calls and important work that you need to concentrate on for when your child is sleeping.

Hopefully, you also have a supportive partner who will watch your child after he or she gets off of work, allowing you to really settle down and concentrate. If your partner is not supportive (or you don’t have help), you may want to consider a mother’s helper, or daycare. Even if you just get help one day a week (or more if needed), it is amazing how much more you can get done with uninterrupted time.

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

