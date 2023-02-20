How to Work Around A New Baby

Shelley Wenger

How to work around your children when you work from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWqyv_0ksrDAPt00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Congratulations on your new baby. Whether you are on your first or fifth, each new baby is special. You need to enjoy this age, even though you may be so completely sleep deprived that you can’t think straight!

The Good:

There are a lot of good things about babies. They sleep a lot, though never at night, and you can work while they nap. You may get really good at working in half hour or hour intervals!

Babies also don’t do much more than eat, sleep, and go to the bathroom. You can sit your baby on the floor beside you while you work. As the baby grows, you can sit him or her in a swing or playpen too.

Babies don’t really need to be entertained, so you should use this time wisely. Very soon, you are going to have to play with your small one all day long (or at least keep him or her out of trouble)!

The Bad:

It can be really hard to adjust to parenthood. You are sleep deprived from getting up every few hours all night long. If you are a breastfeeding mom, you are the only one who can satisfy your baby when he or she is hungry so you are the one who is constantly getting up for feedings.

If you gave birth, your whole body has changed. You may have lost the huge belly that was always sticking out, but it is replaced by flab. Everyone pressures you to bounce right back to your pre-pregnancy body, though you feel out of breath just from walking up the stairs. Your body needs time to heal from labor or surgery (if you had a C-section).

There is also the pressure to enjoy every little minute. You deserve a maternity leave — we all do, but it is important to know that once you adjust to your new life, you have to get back to work. This may be the easiest time in your child’s life for you to work.

You may think that it gets easier with each baby that you have, but, your entire family has to adjust each time.

Working Around Children This Age:

I think that the baby stage is one of the easiest one to work around. That is, once you stop being so sleep deprived.

Babies sleep almost twenty hours a day, which should give you plenty of time to work when they are napping and sleeping. However, you also need to take care of yourself too as you heal.

It is important to get into a routine with your little one. Put him or her down to bed each night at the same time so that the morning wake up time is the same. Once you have a routine, you may want to get up an hour or two before he or she wakes up, so you have some uninterrupted work time. If you are a night owl, you may want to work for a few hours after bedtime.

As your little one gets bigger, you can always sit the swing, bouncer, or seat that they are content in near your workstation, allowing you to tend to his or her needs and get some work done.

***

