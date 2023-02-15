Will Two People Who Miss The Same Person Find Out That They Have More in Common Than They Thought?

You will have to read more to find out!

For Finlay by J. Nathan is the story of Finlay Thatcher and Caden Brooks.

Finlay Thatcher is living her twin brother’s dream (well as much as possible). She was offered an opportunity to work for Alabama’s football team, and she takes it. Though it is painful, she is excited to set her feet on the same field that Cole dreamed about.

Caden Brooks is the star quarterback — since Cole’s death. He is everything a quarterback should be. After spending a few years chasing footballs and the ladies, he has a good position on the team and a girlfriend who wants to help him. It also looks good for him to get a chance to play for the pros.

Finlay is destined to hate the boy who took her brother’s spot on the team. Ever since they first met, she can’t stand him. When they are thrown together on the field, they can help but push each other’s buttons.

However, Caden is determined that he is up for the challenge. He wants to get to know the girl who constantly pushes him away, no matter what it takes. The two are thrown together in classes, on the field, and even at games.

Will the two find out that they have more in common than they think? I truly enjoyed this book. I can’t wait for the next one about another member of the football team. This was another book that I finished rather quickly because I couldn’t put it down!

