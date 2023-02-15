Handling Mom (and Dad) Guilt

Mom (and dad) guilt can ruin a family and a business.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

There needs to be some way to ensure that you spend enough time with your children and your business!

So what can you do to handle your guilt?

First of all, you need to make sure that you are spending quality time with your family every day. If you have to, give yourself permission to take time away from your business and spend it with those you love.

When you are doing this, make sure that it is all about you and your family. Block out work. Get on the floor and play with your young children. Go to the park together. Read books and watch movies together.

Make sure that when you are spending time with your family, you are doing things that they enjoy doing. Family time is not all about you. It is about the family. What are some things that your children like to do? Do they enjoy sports? Special movies or television shows? Playing games?

If you have to, schedule family time. Write it on the calendar so it becomes just as important as everything else.

There are some people who struggle to spend time with their family, even if they schedule it. They might need to plan special outings, so they can spend time outside of their home with their family. They can treat their family (and themselves) to a day full of fun, wherever they choose to go.

To make sure that you have enough time to spend with your children, do not overschedule them. Your children do not need to have afterschool activities every night. They need time at home with you. Many children get very overwhelmed if they are overscheduled. Plus, if you are not home, when are you going to get any work done?

If your children are old enough, have them help around the house. This begins to teach them responsibility, even if they are only a few years old. They can help put the dishes and the laundry away. They can carry things from one room to another to help. Children enjoy feeling like they are helping around the house. They may also start to enjoy this special time that you can spend together.

The best thing that you can do about your guilt is to just let it go. It is holding you back from having a happy family, a successful business, and a (pretty) clean home.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.