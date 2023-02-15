A Lot About Mom (and Dad) Guilt

Shelley Wenger

There is no way around it. Moms and dads are filled with guilt, no matter what they do!

Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Think about it — no matter where or how they choose to work, they feel guilty about something!

Parents never feel like they spend enough time with their children. They could spend almost every hour of every day with their children and still feel this way!

Parents who work from home feel guilty when they are spending time with their children while they are thinking about their business. Some even count down the minutes (or hours) until they can get back to work.

Many of those who work from home even feel as though they have to give themselves permission to relax and enjoy their family. Because of this, it is crucial to find a balance between your home life and your work life.

The guilt grows when children start having after-school activities. The parents’ lives get even busier, running their children around several times a week. This doesn’t leave much opportunity for quality time with the family or your business.

Some parents feel guilty about their work and businesses. They feel guilty that they can’t spend enough time working on their business because there is just too much else that needs to be done around the house.

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

