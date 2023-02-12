Jodi Picoult Does It Again!

Another great book about a sensitive topic.

Jodi Picoult is one of my favorite authors and in her latest book, A Spark of Light, she does it again!

This time, Picoult writes about the Center, which is a woman’s reproductive health services clinic. Though it helps women get the help that they need to stay healthy and avoid becoming pregnant, the truth is that it is mainly known as one of the last remaining abortion clinics in the state!

Because of this, every day is a battle to get women the care that they need and deserve. However, one fall day brings a gunman into the Center, who starts shooting and taking hostages.

The main police officer and negotiator, Hugh McElroy, takes charge and is ready to do whatever is necessary to get everyone outside safely. However, it becomes personal when he finds out that his fifteen-year-old daughter is inside!

Picoult tells the story backwards, as negotiations take place. You learn about all of the women (and men) that are in the clinic and find out why they were there on that day. You really start to root for those women and the doctor who risked his life daily to help those in need.

If you have never picked up a Picoult novel, you really need to start now. She is not afraid to tackle hard subjects, often from a different point of view. I always reach for her novels as soon as they come out. A Spark of Light is no different!

