Jodi Picoult Does It Again!

Shelley Wenger

Another great book about a sensitive topic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M6Iz_0kkWHxoZ00
Photo byShelley Wenger

Jodi Picoult is one of my favorite authors and in her latest book, A Spark of Light, she does it again!

This time, Picoult writes about the Center, which is a woman’s reproductive health services clinic. Though it helps women get the help that they need to stay healthy and avoid becoming pregnant, the truth is that it is mainly known as one of the last remaining abortion clinics in the state!

Because of this, every day is a battle to get women the care that they need and deserve. However, one fall day brings a gunman into the Center, who starts shooting and taking hostages.

The main police officer and negotiator, Hugh McElroy, takes charge and is ready to do whatever is necessary to get everyone outside safely. However, it becomes personal when he finds out that his fifteen-year-old daughter is inside!

Picoult tells the story backwards, as negotiations take place. You learn about all of the women (and men) that are in the clinic and find out why they were there on that day. You really start to root for those women and the doctor who risked his life daily to help those in need.

If you have never picked up a Picoult novel, you really need to start now. She is not afraid to tackle hard subjects, often from a different point of view. I always reach for her novels as soon as they come out. A Spark of Light is no different!

***

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# book review# jodi picoult# picoult# book reviewer# must read

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Marketing Your E-book Using Social Media

Social media can be a great way to get your ebook in front of as many people as possible. Social mеdiа marketing iѕ the process of gаining аttеntiоn and wеb traffic through ѕосiаl media ѕitеѕ. During thiѕ process, сrеаtivе соntеnt is used tо rеасh people from all over the world. The goal of social media marketing is to create content that people want to share with others so that it reaches a broader audience.

Read full story

Will Two People Who Miss The Same Person Find Out That They Have More in Common Than They Thought?

For Finlay by J. Nathan is the story of Finlay Thatcher and Caden Brooks. Finlay Thatcher is living her twin brother’s dream (well as much as possible). She was offered an opportunity to work for Alabama’s football team, and she takes it. Though it is painful, she is excited to set her feet on the same field that Cole dreamed about.

Read full story

Handling Mom (and Dad) Guilt

Mom (and dad) guilt can ruin a family and a business. There needs to be some way to ensure that you spend enough time with your children and your business!. First of all, you need to make sure that you are spending quality time with your family every day. If you have to, give yourself permission to take time away from your business and spend it with those you love.

Read full story

A Lot About Mom (and Dad) Guilt

There is no way around it. Moms and dads are filled with guilt, no matter what they do!. Think about it — no matter where or how they choose to work, they feel guilty about something!

Read full story

Four Tips to Save Money When Buying Engagement Rings

Now that you have found the right woman, the one that you want to spend the rest of your life with, it is time to go shopping. You are going to want a ring that she deserves, to show her just how much you love and appreciate her. However, that isn’t always as easy as it seems. Rings are expensive, and it can be hard to find the right one in your budget.

Read full story
1 comments

Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Want Pet Owners to Know

I wrote a series entitled Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing. It was so popular, I couldn't help myself. I had to keep it going. If you haven't had a chance, you can read any of the other pieces in the series. These include More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, Even More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, and Some More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing.

Read full story

Book Review: Can The Loss of a Baby Destroy a Marriage?

Molly and Jordan Larabee both ran when they lost their baby to SIDS. They tried to work it out, but Molly couldn’t find a reason to get out of bed. Jordan worked all day and night so that he didn’t have time to think about his loss.

Read full story

How Can I Promote My Direct Sales Business?

There are many different ways to promote your direct sales business. First, you need to determine what makes you different from all of the other consultants in your area (and online). There are many people who are all competing to sell the same products. You need to realize that you are valuable to your customers so that they choose you. You might want to offer free delivery. Maybe you are more qualified to sell the products. Think about why you love the products so much! You need to find a way to stand out.

Read full story

I Couldn't Put It Down

My first Kate Hewitt novel, but it won’t be the last!. Kate Hewitt’s The Secrets We Keep starts out eerily. “I can’t lose her.”. Then, you are transformed to the beginning of the summer when Tessa brings her children to a little home by the lake. She is looking for a place to unwind and escape from her life back home.

Read full story

What is Freelance Writing?

The basic definition of freelance writing is professional writing done by freelancers. Freelancers work on different jobs, sometimes multiple ones at a time. Most projects are short and freelancers go from one to another.

Read full story

More Surprising Facts About Divorce

I recently wrote an article about things that may surprise you about divorce. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here. That being said, I don’t think that this story was done. In fact, I could probably write one or two more articles about all of the things that you may find surprising about divorce.

Read full story

Book Review: A Chance Encounter Can Really Change Your Life

Nicolas Sparks is known for many of his novels, and there are plenty of them have been made into movies. Hopefully, we will get to see Dreamland on the big screen at some point!

Read full story

What Else Do You Need To Know about E-book Marketing?

Here are some more facts that you should be aware of before you start on the path of marketing your e-books. Decide early on what your goals are with regards to your E-book. Do you want to sell it or are you going to give it away for free? Nеvеr give аnуthing аwау thаt уоu mау want tо сhаrgе mоnеу fоr later оn because you may run into problems!

Read full story

Book Review: Jessica Simpson’s They Always Say They’re Single

I have to admit that I am mildly (or maybe even more than that) curious about celebrities. They seem to have such glamorous lives, compared to those like me. I work, take care of a home and my children, plus I have a business to run. Then, there is the farm work, which right now, is just MUD, MUD, and more MUD!

Read full story

Book Review: A Book About an Addict Named Avery

Escaping the Edge by H.M. Sholander tells the story of an addict named Avery Bennett. You would have thought, by the way that she grew up, that she would know better than to start drinking. Every memory she has of her parents involves beer in some way. Even if there was no food in the house, the fridge was always full of beer.

Read full story

Five Tips to Get Ready to Bring a Puppy Into Your Home

There’s so much to love about a fluffy new little puppy! It can be so exciting to think about bringing home a new family member that you may forget about how much work they really are! It is totally worth it, but it does take some prep work on your part. Don’t stress about it. This list has you covered.

Read full story

Finally, a Book About My Career

The Veterinary profession can be a great profession. Each day can be exciting and challenging. However, there are also many stressors in the field, which can lead to it becoming a high-risk profession. Suicide is very real in the veterinary field.

Read full story

Book Review: Life in a Small Town Isn’t Always As Idyllic As It May Seem

I have been trying a few new authors recently, and I couldn’t be more happy with some of those choices. One of those was Other Parents by Sarah Stovell. In this book, we meet the small town of West Burntridge and all of the characters that live there. Rachel Saunders is at the top of the gossip chain at the moment. She got divorced and moved her new girlfriend into her home, with her three children.

Read full story

E-book Marketing Tips For Maximum Exposure and Profit

Though marketing is essential for good sales, few writers actually run any promotions for their books. Do уоu knоw whаt thе difference iѕ bеtwееn unsuccessful аuthоrѕ who struggle with selling juѕt a few оf their bооkѕ аnd the bеѕt-ѕеlling аuthоrѕ whо have a lеgiоn оf fans waiting with аntiсiраtiоn fоr thеir next book? It’s certainly nоt bесаuѕе thе bеѕt-ѕеlling аuthоrѕ аrе thе оnlу аuthоrѕ whо hаvе exceptional writing ѕkillѕ! It’s also not that milliоn dоllаr marketing саmраign thаt is fundеd by thеir рubliѕhеr either!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy