Finally, a Book About My Career

The Veterinary profession can be a great profession. Each day can be exciting and challenging. However, there are also many stressors in the field, which can lead to it becoming a high-risk profession. Suicide is very real in the veterinary field.

In The Forgotten Nurses, Tracy Bittner talks about ways to help others find peace and purpose in the chaos of the veterinary field. She talks about her journey to finding peace, even leaving clinics in order to find the right place. Bullying and burnout are a big part of the veterinary field, but it doesn’t have to be that way. She has turned to holistic medicine in order to continue her passion, no matter how stressful the job is.

I was thinking that this book would be different, though it still was helpful. I was assuming that it would be more stories about the veterinary field, but Bittner’s journey may be just what you need to hear!

