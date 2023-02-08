Book Review: Life in a Small Town Isn’t Always As Idyllic As It May Seem

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3mHS_0kgLhTNu00
Photo byBook Cover off of Amazon Website

I have been trying a few new authors recently, and I couldn’t be more happy with some of those choices. One of those was Other Parents by Sarah Stovell.

In this book, we meet the small town of West Burntridge and all of the characters that live there. Rachel Saunders is at the top of the gossip chain at the moment. She got divorced and moved her new girlfriend into her home, with her three children.

Laura Spence doesn’t live on the right side of town. She is a working single mother trying to do it all, and not succeeding. She works strange hours, just to try to buy some food for her son Max, who doesn't fit in at his new school. Add to the strange bruises that are found on his body, and Laura keeps feeling like she should be doing more. However, his violent tantrums are the cause, though nobody else understands this.

When the local PTO decides to run a campaign against same-sex relationships and families, Rachel and Laura find themselves facing off. Laura simply thinks that her son is too young to hear about these things, while Rachel has to fight for her new lifestyle.

On Amazon, the book is summed up perfectly, saying “But the problem with having your nose in everyone else’s business is that you often miss what is happening in your own home.”

If you are looking for a book that you won’t be able to put down, look no further than this one. You will be glad that you picked it up!

***

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# book review# book reviewer# life in a small town# small town living# must read book

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
7K followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Jodi Picoult Does It Again!

Another great book about a sensitive topic. Jodi Picoult is one of my favorite authors and in her latest book, A Spark of Light, she does it again!. This time, Picoult writes about the Center, which is a woman’s reproductive health services clinic. Though it helps women get the help that they need to stay healthy and avoid becoming pregnant, the truth is that it is mainly known as one of the last remaining abortion clinics in the state!

Read full story

More Surprising Facts About Divorce

I recently wrote an article about things that may surprise you about divorce. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here. That being said, I don’t think that this story was done. In fact, I could probably write one or two more articles about all of the things that you may find surprising about divorce.

Read full story

Book Review: A Chance Encounter Can Really Change Your Life

Nicolas Sparks is known for many of his novels, and there are plenty of them have been made into movies. Hopefully, we will get to see Dreamland on the big screen at some point!

Read full story

What Else Do You Need To Know about E-book Marketing?

Here are some more facts that you should be aware of before you start on the path of marketing your e-books. Decide early on what your goals are with regards to your E-book. Do you want to sell it or are you going to give it away for free? Nеvеr give аnуthing аwау thаt уоu mау want tо сhаrgе mоnеу fоr later оn because you may run into problems!

Read full story

Book Review: Jessica Simpson’s They Always Say They’re Single

I have to admit that I am mildly (or maybe even more than that) curious about celebrities. They seem to have such glamorous lives, compared to those like me. I work, take care of a home and my children, plus I have a business to run. Then, there is the farm work, which right now, is just MUD, MUD, and more MUD!

Read full story

Book Review: A Book About an Addict Named Avery

Escaping the Edge by H.M. Sholander tells the story of an addict named Avery Bennett. You would have thought, by the way that she grew up, that she would know better than to start drinking. Every memory she has of her parents involves beer in some way. Even if there was no food in the house, the fridge was always full of beer.

Read full story

Five Tips to Get Ready to Bring a Puppy Into Your Home

There’s so much to love about a fluffy new little puppy! It can be so exciting to think about bringing home a new family member that you may forget about how much work they really are! It is totally worth it, but it does take some prep work on your part. Don’t stress about it. This list has you covered.

Read full story

Finally, a Book About My Career

The Veterinary profession can be a great profession. Each day can be exciting and challenging. However, there are also many stressors in the field, which can lead to it becoming a high-risk profession. Suicide is very real in the veterinary field.

Read full story

E-book Marketing Tips For Maximum Exposure and Profit

Though marketing is essential for good sales, few writers actually run any promotions for their books. Do уоu knоw whаt thе difference iѕ bеtwееn unsuccessful аuthоrѕ who struggle with selling juѕt a few оf their bооkѕ аnd the bеѕt-ѕеlling аuthоrѕ whо have a lеgiоn оf fans waiting with аntiсiраtiоn fоr thеir next book? It’s certainly nоt bесаuѕе thе bеѕt-ѕеlling аuthоrѕ аrе thе оnlу аuthоrѕ whо hаvе exceptional writing ѕkillѕ! It’s also not that milliоn dоllаr marketing саmраign thаt is fundеd by thеir рubliѕhеr either!

Read full story

Surprising Facts About Divorce

I recently wrote an article about all of the feelings that you may have during and after your divorce. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here.

Read full story
80 comments

Are Arranged Marriages a Thing? Would you Try It?

Anne Blythe is pretty happy with her life. She is a paid writer with a potential book deal on the line. She enjoys her life with friends. However, the only thing missing is someone to share it with!

Read full story
3 comments

Eye-Opening Is What Comes to Mind First!

I am like many Americans who are completely curious about the Royal Family. I loved to see Queen Elizabeth doing what she was born to do! I was in love with Princess Diana, just like many others and was completely crushed when she passed away. I will never forget the images of William and Harry walking behind her coffin!

Read full story
73 comments

Four Things You Should Never Do on a Job Interview

Job interviews can be terribly nerve-racking. No matter how many you have done in your career, it doesn’t necessarily get easier. You may still be a bundle of nerves every time!

Read full story
2 comments

Can You Make Up for Lost Sleep?

Not getting enough sleep is not good for you and your health. The truth is that millions of Americans wake up feeling tired and not ready to face the day. Many people don’t get enough sleep at night, which can be harmful for their health, both physically and mentally.

Read full story

Tips For Shopping For Jewelry At a Pawn Shop

Though some people only want things that are brand new, the truth is that you might be able to find something even better (for a more affordable price) when you shop around. Even better if you think about buying something that is slightly used.

Read full story
6 comments

The Distraction of Children

When you work from home, you are going to be overwhelmed by all of the distractions in your life. You may be in your office thinking about the two loads of laundry that need to be done. You may start thinking about the dirty dishes and the vacuuming that you could do quickly, in between projects.

Read full story

E-book Marketing Essentials

E-bооk mаrkеting iѕ juѕt likе аnу оthеr tуре оf mаrkеting. Your goal is to appeal to thе buyer. Yоu need to have an attractive product, gаin thеir truѕt, аnd сlоѕе thе dеаl.

Read full story

Torn Between Renting or Buying a Home?

The American dream was always a nice home with a white picket fence. However, that is no longer the dream. More and more people are content renting instead of buying a home. That being said, there are many benefits to becoming a homeowner. Only you (and your family) can decide what is best.

Read full story

Facts about Rabies

Rabies is a zoonotic disease that every pet owner (and really every person) needs to know about. A zoonotic disease is one that can be passed from animal to person, which is a reason why we need to be careful around our own animals and those that roam the neighborhood (and farm).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy