Book Review: Life in a Small Town Isn’t Always As Idyllic As It May Seem

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

I have been trying a few new authors recently, and I couldn’t be more happy with some of those choices. One of those was Other Parents by Sarah Stovell.

In this book, we meet the small town of West Burntridge and all of the characters that live there. Rachel Saunders is at the top of the gossip chain at the moment. She got divorced and moved her new girlfriend into her home, with her three children.

Laura Spence doesn’t live on the right side of town. She is a working single mother trying to do it all, and not succeeding. She works strange hours, just to try to buy some food for her son Max, who doesn't fit in at his new school. Add to the strange bruises that are found on his body, and Laura keeps feeling like she should be doing more. However, his violent tantrums are the cause, though nobody else understands this.

When the local PTO decides to run a campaign against same-sex relationships and families, Rachel and Laura find themselves facing off. Laura simply thinks that her son is too young to hear about these things, while Rachel has to fight for her new lifestyle.

On Amazon, the book is summed up perfectly, saying “But the problem with having your nose in everyone else’s business is that you often miss what is happening in your own home.”

If you are looking for a book that you won’t be able to put down, look no further than this one. You will be glad that you picked it up!

***

Please note, this review contains an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.