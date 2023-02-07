Are Arranged Marriages a Thing? Would you Try It?

Photo by Book Cover off of Amazon Website

Anne Blythe is pretty happy with her life. She is a paid writer with a potential book deal on the line. She enjoys her life with friends. However, the only thing missing is someone to share it with!

After she finds herself alone (AGAIN), she finds a business card on the street. Picking it up, she puts it away to figure out what it is later. Then, she finds herself struggling when her best friend, Sarah, gets engaged. She is truly happy for her, but worried about her future. What does that mean for her?

She believes that the business card is for a dating service, so she decides to give them a call. Obviously, she can’t pick them right, so maybe someone else can do it better.

When she shows up for her appointment, she is shocked to find out that it is a company that arranges marriages. Even better, they have a very high success rate. The more that she thinks about it, the more it intrigues her. So, she decides to jump all in.

Her match is found a few weeks later, so she soon finds herself traveling to Mexico where she will meet and marry her match. She is quite hopeful, until she finds out the truth about Jack.

I read this book in a day! I couldn’t put it down. The idea of arranged marriages sounds so old-fashioned, but the truth is that they often work, better than those made with love. You need to give this book a whirl. You will be glad that you did!

